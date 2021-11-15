3 ways Patrick Mahomes silenced his critics with a statement win against Raiders 

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took on long-time divisional rivals the Las Vegas Raiders in Sunday Night Football's weekly contest. The Chiefs looked like the team of old as they easily cruised past the Raiders.

With Mahomes having thrown 10 interceptions this season, many believed the dynamic quarterback had been "figured out." That was not the case last night as Mahomes carved up the Raiders defense.

The Chiefs returned to their usual first-place status in the AFC West. Here are three ways Patrick Mahomes has silenced his critics in a statement win last night.

3 ways Patrick Mahomes silenced his critics in Week 10

#1 - Five touchdowns in one night

Patrick Mahomes has and will always be a game-changer in this league. Even with the out-of-character start that the Chiefs had, Mahomes proved that he is still the same quarterback that he has always been.

Five touchdowns in one night was exactly what Mahomes needed to make sure his deepest critics would be silenced.

Get Up @GetUpESPN



“Patrick Mahomes is broken! … He’s the same as he’s always been, but that’s no longer good enough.” @Realrclark25 sounds off on Patrick Mahomes this season 😳“Patrick Mahomes is broken! … He’s the same as he’s always been, but that’s no longer good enough.” .@Realrclark25 sounds off on Patrick Mahomes this season 😳“Patrick Mahomes is broken! … He’s the same as he’s always been, but that’s no longer good enough.” https://t.co/z22VBInfEF

Which other quarterbacks can throw five touchdowns a night unblemished? Not many. Mahomes spread the ball around to Darrel Williams, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Noah Gray.

All received at least one touchdown pass, apart from the two that went to Hill. Mahomes showed that he has what it takes to remain in the top passing quarterback conversation.

#2 - Dynamic escapability

One of Patrick Mahomes's most unique abilities is to see trouble coming and escaping from the pocket. He does all this while being able to throw as accurately as ever.

It is no secret that the Chiefs' offensive line is not what it was in 2020, and that may have been the reason behind the shaky start.

However, it seems that Mahomes has returned to proper form, where he can scramble out of the pocket and deliver touchdown passes on target. Even when about to take a hit, Mahomes can deliver a pinpoint accurate touchdown.

#3 - Number one in passing yards

This is the sixth time Mahomes has gone over 400 yards in a game since the 2018 season. Only Dak Prescott is ahead of Mahomes with nine games over 400 yards.

Mahomes's 400 passing yards last night put him back at number one in the league in passing yards.

Mahomes passed Tom Brady with 2,940 passing yards overall. Even more impressive was that he added five touchdowns, also placing him in second place in the league with 25 passing touchdowns.

Only two behind the aforementioned Brady.

Mahomes, even while throwing ten interceptions, has returned to the top of the league in nearly every quarterback category. Mahomes has proven that he can carry his team to the playoffs and more.

Edited by LeRon Haire