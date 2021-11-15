This stat proves that Patrick Mahomes is the king of the AFC West

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been adamant that they can turn things around this season. And it appears that they may just be on their way to doing so.

With a victory last night at Allegiant Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs showed that they can still be the team from years past.

Mahomes threw for five touchdowns and over 400 passing yards in Sunday night's victory. In the last few weeks, Mahomes has said that he and the offense needed to execute their playmaking abilities and not give up on the deep pass, which is what they seemed to do.

While Arrowhead Stadium has been known to be a home-field advantage for Mahomes and the Chiefs, it's what the young quarterback can do on the road in the ever-so-important divisional matchups that put him in a category with football royalty.

Mahomes joins Montana and Manning with road game winning streak

The Kansas City Chiefs' 41-14 win over the Raiders now puts them in sole possession of the AFC West with a 6-4 record. This is a feat that almost seemed impossible just a few short weeks ago.

Both the offense and defense seemed to get the job done effortlessly en route to the win. While the Chiefs are starting to find their groove, it seems that the Raiders are losing the wind in their sails.

With Sunday night's road win at Allegiant Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now 11-0 in AFC West divisional road games in his career. Only two quarterbacks have longer road winning streaks since 1970.

Quarterback Joe Montana, who had 20 and quarterback Peyton Manning, who had 12 straight. Montana played for Kansas City for the last two seasons of his career after a storied tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

At just 26 years old, for Mahomes to join two Hall of Famers on that list is a compliment to the type of career he is already having.

The Kansas City Chiefs will now have three home games against the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs have just one more divisional road game remaining on the schedule, which will come in mid-December on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, meaning that Mahomes could tie Peyton Manning at 12.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have now put themselves in a good position to once again be contenders for the AFC title.

