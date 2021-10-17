3 ways the Patriots can turn their season around vs Cowboys in Week 6

The New England Patriots face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. The Cowboys have been red hot lately while the Patriots are barely getting by with a 2-3 record.

It's a crucial game for the Patriots as they look to get back to .500 on the season. They want to keep themselves in contention for a playoff spot.

It will be a difficult task against the Cowboys in Week 6, who are currently on a four-game winning streak. The Patriots are the underdogs in this game even though they are playing at home.

They will have to come in with a solid game plan and execute it strongly if they want to come away with a victory.

3 Keys to pulling off an upset in Week 6 for the Patriots

#1 - Score points!

It sounds simple, but there has been a trend so far for the Patriots. In all three of their losses this season, they have scored less than 20 points. They have scored 25 in each of their two wins. They will need to score points in Week 6 to beat the scorching hot Cowboys offense, who are averaging over 40 points per game over their last three.

New England Patriots @Patriots Cooper, Lamb, Elliot and Prescott make for a talented and explosive Dallas offense.BB previews the Cowboys on the Belestrator. Cooper, Lamb, Elliot and Prescott make for a talented and explosive Dallas offense.BB previews the Cowboys on the Belestrator. https://t.co/3IZLlZRxvt

The Patriots have not scored more than 25 points in a game so far this season, but they will likely have to eclipse that in Week 6 if they have any chance at upsetting the Cowboys. Mac Jones will have to keep pace with Dak Prescott, who has been an NFL MVP candidate through five games.

#2 – The rushing battle

The Cowboys are averaging a massive 173 rushing yards per game this season, while the Patriots are averaging just 80. The Cowboys' defense allows just 79 rushing yards per game while the Patriots' defense allows 111. This is a huge thing to watch in this Week 6 showdown. It heavily favors the Cowboys. The Patriots must flip this script or the Cowboys will control the entire game.

Karen Guregian @kguregian Matt Judon already has his game face on. How can the Patriots stop Dak Prescott & Cowboys offense: “All 11 guys got to be on point this week.” Matt Judon already has his game face on. How can the Patriots stop Dak Prescott & Cowboys offense: “All 11 guys got to be on point this week.” https://t.co/Ku28pCkJvF

#3 – Turnovers

The Cowboys currently rank second in the NFL with a plus-seven turnover differential while the Patriots are at negative-three this season. The Patriots can't afford to lose the turnover battle if they want to come away with a Week 6 upset victory. The Cowboys offense is too good to allow it extra possessions. The Patriots defense will look to come up with some big plays in their home stadium.

Edited by Samuel Green