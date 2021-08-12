3 ways Tim Tebow can improve his chances of making the Jacksonville Jaguars' 53-man roster during preseason

Tim Tebow surprised the world (at least the NFL's) when he landed a gig with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end. Questions floated around, wondering if Tebow could make the final roster.

However, the time for speculation is now over and the rubber is starting to meet the road. Tebow needs to show up or ship out.

Here are three ways Tebow can boost his chances of making the Jacksonville Jaguars' final roster.

How Tim Tebow can return to NFL Sundays

#1 - No injuries

At nearly 34 years of age, the number one concern regarding Tim Tebow is his availability. It's clear he wants to play, but the question is whether his body will let him. If Tebow suffers as much as a tweaked hamstring, his run is likely over. He needs to do all he can to ensure there's enough left in the tank come regular season.

A great coach, and an even better man. Praying for the Bowden family. https://t.co/2X7WYCHw4I — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 8, 2021

Basically, he should only be going to practice and going home for the month of August. Anything above and beyond is too risky.

#2 - Chum up to coaches and bring the attitude

While the NFL prides itself on being a meritocracy, there's still some room for the intangibles. At the end of the day, people sitting behind desks still decide whom to cut and whom to keep.

Tim Tebow will likely be on the bubble for the entirety of training camp. The lower the tier, the less that separates players. If Tebow can build a rapport with the coaches, he could give himself an edge and help himself stand out on cut day.

When a coach skims the names, he may be emotionally inclined to keep Tebow in a tie-breaker scenario. Odds are that it could come down to a tie-breaker scenario deep in the depth chart.

#3 - Establish a rapport with Minshew and Lawrence

In addition to building a bond with the coaches, Tim Tebow should be doing everything he can to establish chemistry with Gardner Minshew and Trevor Lawrence. The more comfortable they are with him, the more likely they are to throw him the ball. The more targets he gets in training camp, the more looks the coaches will get.

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

When attempting to make the roster from the bottom up, the goal is to be seen as much as possible. What happens between practice reps is just as important as what happens during.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha