3 ways Trevor Lawrence has been set up to fail in Jacksonville

Trevor Lawrence was one of the most hyped rookies in years when the Jacksonville Jaguars snagged him with the first overall pick of the NFL Draft this spring. With snow now falling around the country, it is clear that Lawrence's pristine future in the NFL is coming back to reality. The Jaguars are 2-11, and the season is over.

In terms of typical rookie lifespans in the NFL, Lawrence is middle-aged. If he puts together another 2-11 type of season, the Jaguars will have someone else ready to step in by May of 2023.

Put simply, Lawrence's NFL career isn't going well, but it isn't all his fault. He was placed in a tough situation and could be caught holding the bag because of it. Here are three ways the Jaguars have set Lawrence up for failure in 2021.

How Trevor Lawrence has been set up for failure with the Jaguars so far

#1 - Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is officially out in Jacksonville. Putting a rookie head coach in charge of a rookie quarterback at the NFL level is not a recipe for success. Meyer's time with the Jaguars was littered with controversy, questionable decisions and rookie mistakes. However, Meyer's inability to foster a winning culture may have been the biggest offender.

For Lawrence, the losing culture of the Jaguars organization is how he sees the NFL. The earliest lessons stick the longest, and Lawrence has learned a lot of bad habits based on what was happening in Jacksonville. It will take a remarkable head coach to scrape off the bad habits Lawrence has learned with Meyer and the interim head coach.

#2 - Surrounding roster

Put simply, the surrounding roster trains rookie quarterbacks to expect the worst on every play. When this happens, quarterbacks develop bad habits and refuse to push the ball downfield with as much confidence. As such, the early lessons of the rookie season can stick with a quarterback forever. Lawrence has learned plenty of bad habits with the Jaguars this season which will stick with him into next season.

If he plays 2022 based on 2021 experiences, he is going to make mistakes he, otherwise, wouldn't have made. These mistakes will build and could erode him to become a shell of what he was in college.

#3 - No mentor and no sitting time

The NFL is a tough place to play, and it is nearly impossible to learn by oneself and on the fly. Without spending time sitting and learning basic tips from a mentor quarterback, Lawrence has had to learn those the hard way at the expense of the team.

These mistakes have led teams astray before, and they did so for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Therefore, when the front office looks at the tape, they see a struggling Jacksonville offense with Lawrence making the decisions. As such, they decide it is Lawrence's fault and start to move to the next quarterback who will likely see the same fate.

