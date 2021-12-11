NFL Free Agency: 3 wide receivers the Cleveland Browns should sign

The Cleveland Browns were applauded for building a complete roster in the offseason. The Browns' roster had a talented wide receiver duo in Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham is now with the Los Angeles Rams. Landry, meanwhile, has just 356 yards and no touchdowns.

The Browns desperately need help at wide receiver if they want any shot at making the playoffs. Donovan Peoples-Jones and Anthony Schwartz haven't been good enough. But if the Browns were to sign one of these three players, they could see Baker Mayfield's production increase.

Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz The Browns have the NFL's single-lowest catchable pass rate on targets to wide receivers deemed open or wide open (PFF) The Browns have the NFL's single-lowest catchable pass rate on targets to wide receivers deemed open or wide open (PFF)

Three wide receivers the Cleveland Browns should sign

John Brown is the top free-agent wide receiver avaliable

# 1 - John Brown

John Brown's career has spiraled into no man's land in 2021, but the Browns could be the team to resurrect it. Just two seasons ago, Brown had 1,000 yards and was one of the league's most dangerous wide receivers. At his best, Brown can take the top off a defense and give the Browns the downfield threat they're lacking.

Brown has spent this season bouncing around practice squads. He's played 19 snaps for two teams but hasn't caught a pass despite three targets. His best days may be behind him, but if any team needs to take a risk, it's the Browns.

# 2 - Antonio Callaway

Signing Antonio Callaway would be a reunion for the Browns. Callaway's rookie season came in 2018, when he showed flashes of being a good player down the road. He had 586 yards and five touchdowns while showing impressive speed. However, the Browns moved on from him for disciplinary reasons in 2019.

Connor Price @PFF_ConnorPrice



Guy has a gear that not many others have🚀 Antonio Callaway returns to #Browns practice this week. . .Guy has a gear that not many others have🚀 Antonio Callaway returns to #Browns practice this week. . .Guy has a gear that not many others have🚀 https://t.co/sBMxjcKkl5

The Browns may not be willing to overlook his past. But Callaway is one of the youngest free agents on the market at 24 and has shown his skills. His 4.41 40-yard dash proves he has as much speed as anyone the Browns could sign. Even if it's for a one-year stint, Callaway could offer the Browns a much-needed spark of energy.

# 3 - Seth Roberts

Seth Roberts hasn't been allowed to showcase his receiving prowess since 2018. Roberts has speed like Brown and Callaway but has primarily been used as a special teams return man. He typically plays in the slot, which is where Landry typically lines up.

But if Landry can be coaxed into playing outside, Roberts could be a positive addition. He's 30 years old but can still be of value to a team as in need of wide receivers as the Browns.

The Browns get as little production from their wide receivers as any team in the NFL. These three options won't be a solution, but they'll help get the team's production up to get them through their remaining five games.

