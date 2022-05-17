3 worst NFL teams in 2022 according to ESPN's computer generated power index

ESPN's NFL Football Power Index (FPI) rankings have officially been released ahead of the 2022 NFL season. According to their website, this index seeks to predict a team's performance by using 10,000 simulations of how the upcoming season might go.

It's basically a computer-generated system for power rankings with the goal of sorting out the best and worst teams at any given time of the season.

Here are the three worst teams based on the current FPI.

The rating itself indicates approximately how much better or worse -- in points -- that team is predicted to be, relative to an average NFL team on a neutral field.



#3 - Houston Texans

It should come as no surprise that the Houston Texans are towards the bottom of the FPI standings. They are currently in the middle of a full rebuild, especially after moving on from superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Texans appear to be at least a few years away from being playoff contenders as they look to slowly build their roster in the Draft each year. They will take a hard look at Davis Mills this season and determine whether or not he can be their quarterback for the future.

#2 - New York Jets

The New York Jets are projected to have one of the best 2022 NFL Draft classes after finding great value with their picks. They still rank towards the bottom of the FPI standings this year, but could be heading in the right direction.

The Jets roster is loaded with young talent as they have been rebuilding for several years now. They could potentially come together to form a solid roster from the top to bottom. But they may need another year or so to add a few more pieces and mature into playoff contenders.

#1 - Chicago Bears

It may come as a bit of a surprise that the Chicago Bears are ranked last in the FPI standings. They finished the 2021 NFL season with a 6-11 record, which isn't great, but it was still better than six other teams.

The Bears lost Allen Robinson and Khalil Mack during the 2022 NFL offseason, which is part of the reason for their poor ranking. They are hoping that Justin Fields can take a big step forward this year, though they have failed to significantly upgrade the offensive weapons around him.

