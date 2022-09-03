30 best Davante Adams fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

Among the top wide receivers in the NFL right now, Davante Adams is, without question, the best. Football fans are assembling their fantasy teams as the season draws near. The popularity of fantasy football is expanding all across the world, with fantasy football players boasting about having the best team.

You might have a strong fantasy football squad, but have you thought about making other players even more jealous by having a clever name? If you haven't, then we can still assist you. Over the next three days, several people either have Adams or are looking to skip him. Why not name your football team after him if he's on your roster?

Let's take a look at the best Davante Adams-inspired fantasy football team names for the 2022 season.

Here are 30 of the best Davante Adams fantasy football team names

Davante’s Inferno

Adams Bomb

The Davante Code

I Want You Davant Me

Up and Adams

Wings of a Davante

The Adams Family

Devantailor Made

The Cheese Stands Alone

Adams Driver

Adamsight Better

Adam Ant

Big Cheese

17 and Go

Riding in my Lambeau

Mr. January

The Law (D.A.)

Pack-Man 17

Don’t Davantase Me, Bro

Davante’s Peak

Davantaste of Things to Come

AdDvantege Raiders

Song for Adam

AdDavantege

Devo

Adam Trusts Eve

Ad-AMen

De-van-te play?

Adams' on Raid

Adams Army

Where to draft Davante Adams in 2022 fantasy football?

New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

When the Green Bay Packers released their star WR Davante Adams earlier this year, it came as a shock to everyone, including Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. Adams has, until now, played with the best QB in the league. His decision to join the Raiders will see him play alongside Derek Carr. The change in teams has affected Adams' fantasy league ratings, but he is out to prove his abilities without Rodgers.

Adams is ranked fourth as a wide receiver, according to his current ADP, which puts Cooper Kupp of the Rams, Justin Jefferson of the Vikings, and Ja'Marr Chase of the Bengals ahead of him.

Two of the most powerful duos in the league, Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill, and Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, have been separated, with each wide receiver now playing for different teams.

One powerful duo that everyone should watch this season is Bills WR Stefon Diggs and QB Josh Allen.

Overall, Adams should be a choice for WR1, as last year's start tells us that he will have, at least, 100 receptions for 1,200 yards and ten touchdowns. These scores are enough to bring good points to your table. But if you want to wait this year and see how Carr and Adam's relationship works out, then Diggs should be on your roster list.

