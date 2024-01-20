4 QBs Bill Belichick should target if he takes over as Falcons HC feat. Kirk Cousins and more

Bill Belichick is rumored to be the most likely candidate to take over as the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He recently parted ways with the New England Patriots after 24 legendary years that included nine conference championships and six Super Bowl rings. He is fully expected to coach a new team this year and it could be the Falcons after receiving a second interview.

If Belichick does in fact go to Atlanta, one of the biggest questions he will need to immediately is their quarterback situation. Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke ultimately failed to the secure the job last season, so they are expected to be in the market for a replacement.

Here are four potential options that could be available prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season.

#1 - Bill Belichick reunites with Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo began his career with the New England Patriots but his playing time was blocked by Tom Brady. He was then traded to the San Francisco 49ers before spending last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He lost his starting job to rookie Aidan O'Connell, so he could be available during the offseason. Belichick originally drafted him, so he may be interested in a reunion.

#2 - Bill Belichick drafts Jayden Daniels

The Falcons currently hold the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they could potentially use it on a quarterback. Unless they trade up to a higher pick, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are unlikely to be available.

However, Jayden Daniels could be available, according to Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator. Daniels had an excellent season with the LSU Tigers and is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this year.

#3 - Bill Belichick teams up with Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings have yet to agree to a new contract with Kirk Cousins, who is set to become a free agent when the 2024 NFL offseason officially begins. If he moves during free agency, teaming up with Belichick in Atlanta seems to makes sense.

They are in a weak division and have a taleneted roster. Upgrading their head coach and quarterback can realistically make them playoff contenders immediately.

#4 - Bill Belichick trades for Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears currently own the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft via trade with the Carolina Panthers last year. It's unclear if they use they will use their pick on a quarterback. But if they do, then they are likely to accept trade offers for Justin Fields. The Falcons make sense as a potential destination with Belichick likely seeking a new quarterback.

