4 reasons why the Dallas Cowboys will repeat as NFC East champs

At one point, the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants all staked their claim as the best in the NFC East.

From 1983 to 1987, the Commanders nabbed three divisional titles in that five-year span. From 2001 to 2006, the Philadelphia Eagles emerged as the best of the best, grabbing five divisional crowns over that six-year period. The Dallas Cowboys, by far, have been the most successful as repeat winners.

From 1970 to 1985, the Cowboys took home nine NFC East titles. Also, from 1992 to 1996, Dallas won their division five consecutive times. As for the New York Giants, their success has come few and far between. However, they did win back-to-back crowns in 1989 and 1990.

Although each team has had its moments, no NFC East squad has won consecutive divisional titles since the 2004 Eagles. Still, regardless of how erratic each team can be, we believe the Cowboys are primed and ready to defend their crown and repeat as divisional champs.

Read along as we dive into the reasoning behind our thought process.

4. The defense should be even better

For years on end, the Dallas Cowboys were lambasted for their inability to register stops when it mattered most. With their win/loss column dependent solely on their offense, Dallas, for a change, carried one of the more prolific defenses in the entire NFL last season.

In part, their defensive turnaround should be mostly pinned to the broad shoulders of the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Micah Parsons. In short, Parsons was a revelation last season. After registering 13 sacks and 84 total tackles, Parsons was selected to both the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams.

Heading into the new league year, Parsons and the Cowboys' defense should be even better. Dallas is reportedly eyeing a possible move for Roquan Smith. If they are able to secure his services, they could seriously contend for the best defensive unit in the NFL.

3. The return of an in-form Ezekiel Elliott

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

We know, we know. Dallas Cowboys fans are growing sick and tired of hearing about Ezekiel Elliott returning to form. Once viewed as arguably the best running back in the NFL, Elliot has fallen off considerably.

In 15 games during the 2020 season, Elliott appeared both listless and lethargic out on the field, registering just 979 rushing yards. This past season, Elliott was even worse. In 17 games, Elliott rushed for just 1,002 yards.

While his overall numbers have continued to decline, Elliott has dealt with numerous injuries along the way. Just four games into his 2021 season, Elliott partially tore his PCL. Still, even with the injury, Elliott showed up on a weekly basis, despite being supremely compromised.

As the 2022 league year approaches, Elliott is said to be fully healthy. Remember, just two short seasons ago, he was among the league’s top rushers, registering 1,357 yards and 12 touchdown scores.

If the 27-year-old can avoid the injury bug and receive a healthy dose of a heavy workload, the win column for the Cowboys should increase greatly.

2. A weak schedule

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys must have a close friend in the NFL front office.

After recording 12 victories through 17 games last season, the Dallas Cowboys were handed a reprieve of sorts when this season's schedule was officially released. Befittingly for Cowboys fans, Dallas has secured the weakest array of games this year.

In total, the winning percentage of the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming opponents, based on their records last season, stands at just 46.2%. In terms of measuring themselves up against true Super Bowl contenders, that will happen just twice this season when the Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week One and the Los Angeles Rams in Week Five.

It won’t be a complete cakewalk for the Dallas Cowboys. However, as long as they bring their A-game, they’ll rack up the wins and put together one of the best records in the NFL this season.

1. The opposition is nothing to be fearful about

New York Giants v New England Patriots

The New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders have been active during the 2021 offseason.

Washington’s biggest move, of course, came as a surprise to many. With the franchise desperate for elite quarterback play, they have enlisted the services of Carson Wentz. This move doesn't exactly coincide with their championship aspirations.

As for the Giants, they remain hopeful that their two biggest stars, quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, will take major steps forward in their development.

The Philadelphia Eagles, admittedly, turned plenty of heads with their offseason trade of A.J. Brown. Pair that jaw-dropping move with the subtle improvements of quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Philadelphia figures to be the Dallas Cowboys' biggest divisional threat.

Ultimately, however, with CeeDee Lamb emerging as the Dallas Cowboys' new number one receiver and paired with one of the best young defenses in the league, Dallas should solidify themselves at the very top of the NFC East class once again.

