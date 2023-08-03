NFL
40 best Jalen Hurts-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2023

By Aniket Srivastava
Modified Aug 03, 2023 10:36 GMT
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
One player generating a lot of buzz among NFL fantasy team owners is quarterback Jalen Hurts from the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts has once again emerged as a promising prospect for the upcoming season.

Crafting a unique and personalized team name linked to your star player can be an excellent choice. If you are looking at getting Hurts this season, here are 40 fantasy football team names that pay homage to him:

  1. Hurts So Good Squad
  2. Hail to the Hurts
  3. The Hurts Locker
  4. Jalen's Air Raid
  5. Hurts of a Champion
  6. Hurts Business
  7. Hurts Donut Dynasty
  8. Thundering Hurts
  9. Hurts and Goal
  10. Hurts and Soul
  11. The Hurt Slingers
  12. Hurts Like a Legend
  13. Jalen's Rising Stars
  14. The Hurts Locker Room
  15. Hurts of Steel
  16. Hurts Like Victory
  17. Hurts and Fast
  18. Jalen's Touchdown Titans
  19. Hurts to Victory
  20. Hurts & Co.
  21. The Hurts Alibi
  22. Hurts with Flavor
  23. Hurts 'n' Go
  24. Hurts 'n' Spices
  25. Jalen Ain’t Failin’
  26. Jalen's Empire
  27. The Hurts Force
  28. Hurts of Gold
  29. Hurts in Overdrive
  30. Jalen's Gridiron Heroes
  31. Hurts and Furious
  32. Rise of the Hurts
  33. Hurts Like Thunder
  34. The Hurts Squadron
  35. Hurts Like Lightning
  36. Jalen's MVP Asylum
  37. Hurts to the Top
  38. Hurts and Glory
  39. Hurts in High Gear
  40. So Good It Hurts

Where should Jalen Hurts be drafted in 2023 fantasy football?

Jalen Hurts, entering his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles, has emerged as a leading quarterback in the NFL.

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Last season, Hurts delivered incredible numbers, throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions. He displayed remarkable efficiency, completing 66.5% of his throws at 8.0 yards per attempt. Additionally, he showcased his mobility on the field, rushing for 760 yards and scoring 13 rushing touchdowns.

These impressive statistics translated well in fantasy football, earning him a total of 384 fantasy points in standard scoring, averaging an impressive 25.6 fantasy points per game. He ranked third in terms of fantasy points, trailing only Patrick Mahomes (428.4) and Josh Allen (412.2).

Considering his consistency and ability to deliver high fantasy points, he is undoubtedly among the top-tier quarterbacks, alongside Mahomes and Allen, for the upcoming fantasy football season. He should probably be drafted before Lamar Jackson, due to the Ravens quarterback's injury history.

Hurts has the advantage of playing behind one of the best offensive lines in football this season. He will have talented targets like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert to throw to and will be in an ideal position to continue his impressive performance.

Realistically, depending on the size of your league, Jalen Hurts will go in the second round. It would be a surprise to see him in the third, and if so, you should pick him up as that is great value. Depending on the draft model you are employing, if you want Jalen Hurts you need to be looking at getting him early, as the likelihood of someone else taking him is high.

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

