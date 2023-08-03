40 best Jalen Hurts-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2023

One player generating a lot of buzz among NFL fantasy team owners is quarterback Jalen Hurts from the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts has once again emerged as a promising prospect for the upcoming season.

Crafting a unique and personalized team name linked to your star player can be an excellent choice. If you are looking at getting Hurts this season, here are 40 fantasy football team names that pay homage to him:

Hurts So Good Squad Hail to the Hurts The Hurts Locker Jalen's Air Raid Hurts of a Champion Hurts Business Hurts Donut Dynasty Thundering Hurts Hurts and Goal Hurts and Soul The Hurt Slingers Hurts Like a Legend Jalen's Rising Stars The Hurts Locker Room Hurts of Steel Hurts Like Victory Hurts and Fast Jalen's Touchdown Titans Hurts to Victory Hurts & Co. The Hurts Alibi Hurts with Flavor Hurts 'n' Go Hurts 'n' Spices Jalen Ain’t Failin’ Jalen's Empire The Hurts Force Hurts of Gold Hurts in Overdrive Jalen's Gridiron Heroes Hurts and Furious Rise of the Hurts Hurts Like Thunder The Hurts Squadron Hurts Like Lightning Jalen's MVP Asylum Hurts to the Top Hurts and Glory Hurts in High Gear So Good It Hurts

Where should Jalen Hurts be drafted in 2023 fantasy football?

Jalen Hurts, entering his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles, has emerged as a leading quarterback in the NFL.

Last season, Hurts delivered incredible numbers, throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions. He displayed remarkable efficiency, completing 66.5% of his throws at 8.0 yards per attempt. Additionally, he showcased his mobility on the field, rushing for 760 yards and scoring 13 rushing touchdowns.

These impressive statistics translated well in fantasy football, earning him a total of 384 fantasy points in standard scoring, averaging an impressive 25.6 fantasy points per game. He ranked third in terms of fantasy points, trailing only Patrick Mahomes (428.4) and Josh Allen (412.2).

Considering his consistency and ability to deliver high fantasy points, he is undoubtedly among the top-tier quarterbacks, alongside Mahomes and Allen, for the upcoming fantasy football season. He should probably be drafted before Lamar Jackson, due to the Ravens quarterback's injury history.

Hurts has the advantage of playing behind one of the best offensive lines in football this season. He will have talented targets like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert to throw to and will be in an ideal position to continue his impressive performance.

Realistically, depending on the size of your league, Jalen Hurts will go in the second round. It would be a surprise to see him in the third, and if so, you should pick him up as that is great value. Depending on the draft model you are employing, if you want Jalen Hurts you need to be looking at getting him early, as the likelihood of someone else taking him is high.

