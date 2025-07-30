  • home icon
  • 40+ best Jalen Hurts-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

40+ best Jalen Hurts-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

By Arnold
Published Jul 30, 2025 19:25 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl title last season. The quarterback is now setting his sights on defending the team's championship in the 2025 season.

Last season, Hurts finished the regular season with 2,903 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, five interceptions and 14 rushing TDs. He helped the Eagles win the NFC East title. In the playoffs, Hurts posted 726 passing yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

Since Hurts has already established himself as one of the finest QBs in the NFL, it will be interesting if he can guide the Eagles to consecutive Super Bowl wins.

Top Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football team names to use in 2025

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn
Here's a look at 40+ Jalen Hurts-inspired fantasy names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

  1. It Hurts So Good
  2. The Hurts Locker
  3. Get Out of Jalen Free
  4. Air Hurts Express
  5. Catchin' Hurts
  6. Tell Me Where It Hurts
  7. Everybody Hurts
  8. Hurts, Don’t It?
  9. The Queen Of Hurts
  10. Total Eclipse Of The Hurts
  11. Do You Really Want to Hurts Me?
  12. Hurts-Shaped Box
  13. Bravehurts
  14. Go Directly to Jalen
  15. MegaHurts
  16. No Hurts, No Glory
  17. Hurts and Hail Marys
  18. Hurts Around the World
  19. Hurts Don’t Stop Believin
  20. Jalen's Juggernauts
  21. Jalen's Soaring Scorers
  22. Jalen's Touchdown Talons
  23. Jalen's Touchdown Tango
  24. Jalen's Victory Lap
  25. Philly's Flying Fury
  26. Hurts Donuts
  27. My Achy, Breaky Hurts
  28. Hurt In The Dirt
  29. Hurts Car Rental
  30. Hurt In Denial
  31. A Champion In Getting Hurt
  32. Pen Jalen
  33. My Jalen Lies Over The Ocean
  34. Bread And Jalen
  35. A Jalen Feeling
  36. Hurts BBQ
  37. Deez Hurts
  38. We Live In Hurts
  39. Hurts, Mind and Body
  40. Jalen’s Pain Train
  41. J-Hurts
  42. The Eagle Hurts
Hurts and the Eagles will kick off their 2025 regular season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.

Since the Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, it's tradition that the Lombardi Trophy winners will play the first game of the following season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
