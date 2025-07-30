40+ best Jalen Hurts-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2025

Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl title last season. The quarterback is now setting his sights on defending the team's championship in the 2025 season.
Last season, Hurts finished the regular season with 2,903 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, five interceptions and 14 rushing TDs. He helped the Eagles win the NFC East title. In the playoffs, Hurts posted 726 passing yards, five touchdowns and an interception.
Since Hurts has already established himself as one of the finest QBs in the NFL, it will be interesting if he can guide the Eagles to consecutive Super Bowl wins.
Top Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football team names to use in 2025
Here's a look at 40+ Jalen Hurts-inspired fantasy names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.
- It Hurts So Good
- The Hurts Locker
- Get Out of Jalen Free
- Air Hurts Express
- Catchin' Hurts
- Tell Me Where It Hurts
- Everybody Hurts
- Hurts, Don’t It?
- The Queen Of Hurts
- Total Eclipse Of The Hurts
- Do You Really Want to Hurts Me?
- Hurts-Shaped Box
- Bravehurts
- Go Directly to Jalen
- MegaHurts
- No Hurts, No Glory
- Hurts and Hail Marys
- Hurts Around the World
- Hurts Don’t Stop Believin
- Jalen's Juggernauts
- Jalen's Soaring Scorers
- Jalen's Touchdown Talons
- Jalen's Touchdown Tango
- Jalen's Victory Lap
- Philly's Flying Fury
- Hurts Donuts
- My Achy, Breaky Hurts
- Hurt In The Dirt
- Hurts Car Rental
- Hurt In Denial
- A Champion In Getting Hurt
- Pen Jalen
- My Jalen Lies Over The Ocean
- Bread And Jalen
- A Jalen Feeling
- Hurts BBQ
- Deez Hurts
- We Live In Hurts
- Hurts, Mind and Body
- Jalen’s Pain Train
- J-Hurts
- The Eagle Hurts
Hurts and the Eagles will kick off their 2025 regular season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.
Since the Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, it's tradition that the Lombardi Trophy winners will play the first game of the following season.
