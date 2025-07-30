Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl title last season. The quarterback is now setting his sights on defending the team's championship in the 2025 season.

Last season, Hurts finished the regular season with 2,903 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, five interceptions and 14 rushing TDs. He helped the Eagles win the NFC East title. In the playoffs, Hurts posted 726 passing yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

Since Hurts has already established himself as one of the finest QBs in the NFL, it will be interesting if he can guide the Eagles to consecutive Super Bowl wins.

Top Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football team names to use in 2025

Here's a look at 40+ Jalen Hurts-inspired fantasy names for users to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator.

It Hurts So Good The Hurts Locker Get Out of Jalen Free Air Hurts Express Catchin' Hurts Tell Me Where It Hurts Everybody Hurts Hurts, Don’t It? The Queen Of Hurts Total Eclipse Of The Hurts Do You Really Want to Hurts Me? Hurts-Shaped Box Bravehurts Go Directly to Jalen MegaHurts No Hurts, No Glory Hurts and Hail Marys Hurts Around the World Hurts Don’t Stop Believin Jalen's Juggernauts Jalen's Soaring Scorers Jalen's Touchdown Talons Jalen's Touchdown Tango Jalen's Victory Lap Philly's Flying Fury Hurts Donuts My Achy, Breaky Hurts Hurt In The Dirt Hurts Car Rental Hurt In Denial A Champion In Getting Hurt Pen Jalen My Jalen Lies Over The Ocean Bread And Jalen A Jalen Feeling Hurts BBQ Deez Hurts We Live In Hurts Hurts, Mind and Body Jalen’s Pain Train J-Hurts The Eagle Hurts

Hurts and the Eagles will kick off their 2025 regular season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.

Since the Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, it's tradition that the Lombardi Trophy winners will play the first game of the following season.

