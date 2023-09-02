40 best Saquon Barkley-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Saquon Barkley has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. The New York Giants star is entering his sixth season in the league and is expected to play a big role for his team in 2023.

Barkley has racked up 4,249 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 954 carries across five years with the Giants. He also has 1,820 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through the air on 247 receptions.

Barkley was a strong fantasy option last season. He recorded 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground across 16 regular-season games for the Giants.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

The two-time Pro Bowler amassed 229 fantasy points, recording 14.2 FPPG in the 2022 NFL season. Barkley will be hoping to continue from where he left off last season.

40 of the best Saquon Barkley-inspired fantasy football team names

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Coming up with a creative fantasy football team name is important. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, we've got you covered.

List of Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

All Barkley, No Bite Saquon For The Team Barkleying Up The Wrong Tree My Barkley Is Bigger Than My Bite King Quon Watch What You Saquon Oh Saquon You See Saquontum Leap SaQuon Solo Love And Saquon Don't Saquander This From Saquon With Love Bark And You'll Miss Me Saquon Connection Barkley Rules Saquon Prince Of New York Bark The Giants Bark Strikes Back Watch What You Saquon My Bark Hurts For Goodness Saquon Saquon, You Say? Don't Bark On Me Saquon In 60 Seconds The Barking Trophy Winner The Wrath Of Saquon Saquontom Of Solace The Inbarkleyable Quan Stars Saquon It Ain't So Thigh King One Saquon To Rule Them All The Bark of Thor The Bark Knight Rises Pass Me Saquon Beer The Golden Saquon Pile On The Bark For Barkley And Beyond If The Saquon Fits Saquone Smash!