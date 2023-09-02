NFL
  • 40 best Saquon Barkley-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

40 best Saquon Barkley-inspired Fantasy Football team names to try out in 2023

Modified Sep 02, 2023 14:33 GMT
Saquon Barkley has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL. The New York Giants star is entering his sixth season in the league and is expected to play a big role for his team in 2023.

Barkley has racked up 4,249 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 954 carries across five years with the Giants. He also has 1,820 receiving yards and eight touchdowns through the air on 247 receptions.

Barkley was a strong fantasy option last season. He recorded 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground across 16 regular-season games for the Giants.

The two-time Pro Bowler amassed 229 fantasy points, recording 14.2 FPPG in the 2022 NFL season. Barkley will be hoping to continue from where he left off last season.

40 of the best Saquon Barkley-inspired fantasy football team names

Coming up with a creative fantasy football team name is important. Moreover, having one that matches the names of your favorite players can make you stand out from the rest.

If you want to create a team name around New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, we've got you covered.

List of Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Team Names to use in 2023:

  1. All Barkley, No Bite
  2. Saquon For The Team
  3. Barkleying Up The Wrong Tree
  4. My Barkley Is Bigger Than My Bite
  5. King Quon
  6. Watch What You Saquon
  7. Oh Saquon You See
  8. Saquontum Leap
  9. SaQuon Solo
  10. Love And Saquon
  11. Don't Saquander This
  12. From Saquon With Love
  13. Bark And You'll Miss Me
  14. Saquon Connection
  15. Barkley Rules
  16. Saquon Prince Of New York
  17. Bark The Giants
  18. Bark Strikes Back
  20. My Bark Hurts
  21. For Goodness Saquon
  22. Saquon, You Say?
  23. Don't Bark On Me
  24. Saquon In 60 Seconds
  25. The Barking Trophy Winner
  26. The Wrath Of Saquon
  27. Saquontom Of Solace
  28. The Inbarkleyable
  29. Quan Stars
  30. Saquon It Ain't So
  31. Thigh King
  32. One Saquon To Rule Them All
  33. The Bark of Thor
  34. The Bark Knight Rises
  35. Pass Me Saquon Beer
  36. The Golden Saquon
  37. Pile On The Bark
  38. For Barkley And Beyond
  39. If The Saquon Fits
  40. Saquone Smash!

