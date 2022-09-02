40 Best Non-Player NFL fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

The wait is now over. It's game time for NFL fantasy football managers who, every year, compete in fantasy leagues to prove they are the best. The NFL preseason has ended, and the regular season kicks off on September 8th. The season begins with the Buffalo Bills traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams. This is a huge clash between the reigning Super Bowl champions and this season's early favorites.
This means over the next few days a lot of people will be doing their fantasy draft. Yes, many people have already done this but this affects them too. If you aren't sold on your team name or are looking for inspiration, then perhaps this could be of use.
The names below do not relate to any NFL players, but are based on various themes such as movies, TV series, and anime. Check out the 40 non-player fantasy football team names
Movie themed fantasy football team names
- A League of Their Own
- Detroit Tigers
- For Love of the Game
- You Win some, You Lose Some
- Knock, Knock, Knockin' On Ravens' Door
- Strike Three You're Dead
- Discount Double Check-Yo Self
- Kung Suh Panda
- Bring It On
- Gotham Rogues
Anime themed fantasy football team names
- Attack on the Titans’ Defense
- Touchdown Revengers
- Attack On Titans
- Cowboys Pre-Flop
- One Punt Man
- My Dress-Up Team
- Galaxy Express
- Wolf Children
- The Wandering Sons
- Boys and Beasts
TV series themed fantasy football team names
- Macho Headgames.
- The Moops.
- Kenny Rodger's Roasters
- Gray Matter.
- Walter White's Tighty Whities.
- The One Where We Win
- We're on a Break
- Smelly Cats
- Monica's Thunder
- For the Vikings
Funny fantasy football team names
- The Benchwarmers
- San Fierro 69ers
- A Team Has No Name
- Prestige Worldwide
- the Flaming Moes
- Tinker Stinkers
- Keep flexing that tight end
- Hamm's Burglars
- Old Style Boyz
- Pornhub Power Users
With all 32 NFL teams having decided on their 53-man roster, now is the time to build your fantasy football team. Drafting the best players in the league is always a challenge, it's always the rookies and the breakouts that you can never quite predict.
A few rookies to watch out for include:
- Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
- Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
- Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
- Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
- Kenneth Walker, RB, Seattle Seahawks
- Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
- Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
Well, let the games begin, and may the best team win!