40 Best Non-Player NFL fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

The wait is now over. It's game time for NFL fantasy football managers who, every year, compete in fantasy leagues to prove they are the best. The NFL preseason has ended, and the regular season kicks off on September 8th. The season begins with the Buffalo Bills traveling to face the Los Angeles Rams. This is a huge clash between the reigning Super Bowl champions and this season's early favorites.

This means over the next few days a lot of people will be doing their fantasy draft. Yes, many people have already done this but this affects them too. If you aren't sold on your team name or are looking for inspiration, then perhaps this could be of use.

The names below do not relate to any NFL players, but are based on various themes such as movies, TV series, and anime. Check out the 40 non-player fantasy football team names

Movie themed fantasy football team names

A League of Their Own

Detroit Tigers

For Love of the Game

You Win some, You Lose Some

Knock, Knock, Knockin' On Ravens' Door

Strike Three You're Dead

Discount Double Check-Yo Self

Kung Suh Panda

Bring It On

Gotham Rogues

Anime themed fantasy football team names

Attack on the Titans’ Defense

Touchdown Revengers

Attack On Titans

Cowboys Pre-Flop

One Punt Man

My Dress-Up Team

Galaxy Express

Wolf Children

The Wandering Sons

Boys and Beasts

TV series themed fantasy football team names

Macho Headgames.

The Moops.

Kenny Rodger's Roasters

Gray Matter.

Walter White's Tighty Whities.

The One Where We Win

We're on a Break

Smelly Cats

Monica's Thunder

For the Vikings

Funny fantasy football team names

The Benchwarmers

San Fierro 69ers

A Team Has No Name

Prestige Worldwide

the Flaming Moes

Tinker Stinkers

Keep flexing that tight end

Hamm's Burglars

Old Style Boyz

Pornhub Power Users

With all 32 NFL teams having decided on their 53-man roster, now is the time to build your fantasy football team. Drafting the best players in the league is always a challenge, it's always the rookies and the breakouts that you can never quite predict.

A few rookies to watch out for include:

Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints Kenneth Walker, RB, Seattle Seahawks Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Well, let the games begin, and may the best team win!

