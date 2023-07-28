$44,000,000 Allen Lazard identifies Aaron Rodgers as an “intimidating factor” ahead of debut season with Jets

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard signed a three-year, $44 million deal with the New York Jets this offseason. He was later joined by Aaron Rodgers who got traded to the Jets.

The duo played five years together in Green Bay, and now have the opportunity to dominate in New York. Ahead of the new season, Lazard sat with Peter King for an interview and he talked about how impactful Rodgers has been since he his arrival on his new team.

Allen Lazard highlights Aaron Rodgers' influence on Jets

Allen Lazard and Aaron Rodgers

Lazard spoke about how the four-time NFL MVP has adapted to life with the New York Jets on the field, after spending 17 years with the Green Bay Packers.

Here's what he said:

"In previous years, he's been with the Green Bay for so long that the offense, his cadence, his style of play, 80% of the team already knew it. So when you're coming in as a new player, you got to kind of catch up to the speed of everyone else."

"But here, his speed's already so fast, but no one really knows what it is. And so everyone was still feeling it out. So he's kind of had to slow down a little bit and be a little bit more patient in teaching."

"But I think, you know, during practice when he's come up to guys was probably the most important time because whether people want to admit or not, he does have somewhat of an intimidation factor because of just who he is."

Throughout the offseason, Aaron Rodgers has shown that he is completely all in with the Jets, and is trying to do everything he possibly can to win the Super Bowl. He even took a massive $35 million pay cut, which shows his commitment to the franchise.

Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson will form a solid duo

Garrett Wilson

Last season, the Jets had one of the best defenses in the NFL. Now that they have added Rodgers, Lazard, and Mecole Hardman, they also have a strong offense as well.

Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson will be the go-to guys for Rodgers, and the two receivers could form a formidable duo. Wilson won the offensive rookie of the year last season and has gained comparisons with Davante Adams as well.

As a result, expectations are set high for the franchise, and it will be interesting to see how things pan out for them.

