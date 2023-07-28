NFL Trade Rumors: New Davante Adams to Jets link emerges days after Aaron Rodgers’ $35,000,000 paycut

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers spent eight seasons together with the Packers and formed one of the top duos in the NFL during that stretch. The pair were split when Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last March.

However, both players could be reunited once again in the Big Apple. Rodgers and the New York Jets agreed to a two-year, $75 million deal, taking a $35 million pay cut. Rumors have circulated that the Raiders wideout could want out of Las Vegas.

The four-time league MVP's massive pay cut could be used to acquire Adams, although it feels like a longshot. He signed a five-year, $140 million contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders following the trade.

Davante Adams is set to make $26.64 million this upcoming season and will be the highest-paid receiver. The New York Jets would likely have to give up a first-round pick to get a possible reunion of Aaron Rodgers and Adams.

The problem is that they gave up their 2024 first-round pick to the Green Bay Packers in the trade for Rodgers.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas reunited Rodgers with two other former teammates in wideouts Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb this offseason.

Adams has 87 career touchdown catches in his NFL career, 68 of which came from the arm of Rodgers. He led the league with 18 touchdowns in the 2020 season with the Packers. Adams is fourth in Packers history with 8,121 yards and second with 73 touchdowns.

What happened to Davante Adams' lawsuit?

The three-time All-Pro shoved cameraman Park Zebley in the tunnel after the Raiders' Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault as a result.

In June of this year, the charges against the Raiders star were dropped but Zebley filed a civil complaint in Jackson County Circuit Court in Missouri in May.

Per the Kansas City Star, Zebley claims he was diagnosed with concussion symptoms. The lawsuit also claims he feared for his life following the incident. Currently, the lawsuit is still unresolved.