Why did Aaron Rodgers take a $35,000,000 paycut? Exploring reasons for Jets QB’s big decision

Aaron Rodgers has agreed to restructure his contract with the New York Jets.

He agreed to a two-year, $75 million fully-guaranteed deal, reducing the contract they inherited from the Green Bay Packers by $35 million.

As 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Gives them a 2-year window to try to win it all -- and now with more money for the team to spend elsewhere.”

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Gives them a 2-year window to try to win it all -- and now with more money… pic.twitter.com/28Oh69p3DV #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers agreed to take a whopping $35M paycut in a new adjusted contract, per @TomPelissero. The Jets inherited a 2-year, $110M deal and Rodgers is dropping it to a 2-year, $75M contract.Gives them a 2-year window to try to win it all -- and now with more money… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Only time can tell if Aaron Rodgers will guide the Jets to the promised land. But restructuring his deal gives him a better chance of ending the franchise’s 54-year Super Bowl title drought.

Aaron Rodgers is doing a Tom Brady

The contract will technically run until 2027 to soften the blow of his $35 million roster bonus. By then, Rodgers will be 44 years old. What if he still feels the itch to play until then, especially if the Jets attain massive success?

He does take care of his body, having no significant injuries since 2018. Therefore, who knows for how long he could play?

Tom Brady has already proved that quarterbacks can continue to play at a high level while defying Father Time. That said, Rodgers is in the position to follow suit as long as the Jets' offensive line does a great job of protecting him.

Jets can improve the talent level around Rodgers

On paper, the Jets have all the pieces they need to compete against the NFL’s best. They have Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr., and Randall Cobb as Rodgers’ primary targets in the passing game.

Meanwhile, Breece Hall and Michael Carter will power their running attack. But in a highly competitive American Football Conference, staying one step ahead of your rivals is good.

That’s why the Jets are interested in signing Dalvin Cook, who had 1,468 total yards (1,173 rushing) and ten touchdowns last year.

Aaron Rodgers’ restructured deal gives them enough cap space to meet Cook’s salary demands. Having him opens up a new dimension for the Jets' offense that Rodgers can exploit.

Jets won’t be held hostage by Rodgers’ cap hit

The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player initially counted only $1.2 million against the cap this season. But without the restructured contract, Rodgers would have counted for $107.6 million against the Jets’ salary cap in 2024.

While the cap increases about five percent annually, a cap hit that high would be crippling, especially for a team with playoff aspirations. It would restrict their capability to add talent wherever needed.

Aaron Rodgers’ revamped deal gives the Jets cap flexibility in 2023 and 2024. It's also a sigh of relief for Jets fans who might be worried that the one-time Super Bowl champion will pull off a one-and-done.