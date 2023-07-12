After weeks of rumors, it is now confirmed that Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will feature in HBO's Hard Knocks this season. The AFC East franchise has had an eventful offseason, and the fans are keen to see them.

Many think that Rodgers would not be happy with the idea of him being filmed by HBO, but one of his former teammates thinks this could be the best possible thing for the QB.

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones, who played with Rodgers, stated that Rodgers' appearance on Hard Knocks will help people understand how great the four-time NFL MVP is. Here's what he said on Speak:

"I love it for him because I mean, I think the world is gonna be able to kind of get an insight on how Aaron Rodgers really is, you know, you see Aaron Rodgers interviews, you know, everybody, like he come off a little sour, and all that type stuff.

"I think this would be really good for Aaron strictly because the world is gonna see how great of a teammate he is. This dude, I've been around. I played with Aaron Rodgers for eight years, right? Really good friend of mine, but he's a character.

"He's a character in a locker room, he's a character on the football field, he's a perfectionist, so you're going to be able to see how this dude prepares how he's getting these young fellas ready."

Many of Rodgers' former teammates have said the same thing as Jones, which is why it can be said that the veteran quarterback is often misunderstood by the public. With the help of Hard Knocks, hopefully, people will get to know much better about the greatness of the Jets QB.

"This is going to be really good for Aaron because the world is going to see how great of a teammate he is." @89JonesNTAF explains why "Hard Knocks" will be good for Aaron Rodgers.

Hard Knocks could have both negative and positive impacts on Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers: Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

As we've seen with Aaron Rodgers over the years, he can become irritated by certain things, which can have a significant impact on him. Similarly, the Jets' inclusion in HBO's documentary could go either way.

Either he will be great at it without any conflicts and the fans will love him, or things could go wrong for the veteran quarterback. Given that it will be televised, Rodgers will be upset if the media and general public perceive him wrongly for things that will happen in the training camp.

The New York Jets are Super Bowl contenders in this upcoming season, but their success will rely on how Rodgers plays. If the former Green Bay Packers quarterback is easily able to get through the hurdle of Hard Knocks, it is quite possible that he will have a great season.

