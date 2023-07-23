NFL Rumors: Jets, Dolphins' Dalvin Cook plans could be wrecked by possible suspension

Dalvin Cook remains a free agent and the Jets and Dolphins are among the teams leading in their interest to land him. The running back will be a valuable addition to any team given he has been a Pro Bowler for four straight seasons from 2019 to 2022.

The AFC East is leading the charge because it promises to be one of the strongest divisions in 2023. The Buffalo Bills have been the top dogs for the last few years. But with the New York Jets snagging Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins also expecting a fit Tua Tagovailoa, it promises to be an interesting battle. The New England Patriots, if they can rediscover their offense under Bill O'Brien, promise to be a threat too.

So, adding a running game is important for any team in that division. And that is why the Jets and Dolphins were leading the charge tor him, closely followed by the Patriots. But based on latest reporting, the reason Cook has not signed with any team is because of his legal troubles that could invite a suspension from the league.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



Apparently stems from an ongoing 2021 Domestic Violence case against Cook, which he countersued for defamation.



More here:

Update: There has been "Chatter in league circles about a possible suspension" for RB Dalvin Cook, per Mike Florio @ProFootballTalk

Apparently stems from an ongoing 2021 Domestic Violence case against Cook, which he countersued for defamation.

Explaining Dalvin Cook's lawsuit troubles

Gracelyn Trimble, Dalvin Cook's ex-girlfriend, has filed a lawsuit in Dakota County District Court accusing him of assault, battery and false imprisonment, causing a concussion during an altercation at his home last year. Before filing the lawsuit, the running back's lawyers had reportedly offered $1 million to her to settle the charge.

The player has also reportedly sought a letter from her to the NFL absolving him of any wrongdoing should they have agreed to the above settlement. This points towards it being an outstanding matter for any team to sign him.

However, there was no agreement on the matter and now the lawsuit can proceed. It is worth remembering that the running back has denied the allegations and countersued alleging defamation.

Where does Dalvin Cook really want to go?

Despite interest from many teams, as long as this outstanding issue is not settled, Dalvin Cook cannot realistically expect a team to sign him. However, ignoring this issue for the moment, the running back has confirmed that he is not ruling out a return to the Minnesota Vikings. He cites his fondness for the team that drafted him and the effect signing anywhere else will have on his family.

KSTPSports @KSTPSports



They discussed his return to Minnesota & what lies ahead as he remains unsigned as NFL training camp begin this week.



Full interview:

Our @TheMattKennedy caught up w/ @dalvincook today as he was back in the Twin Cities hosting a football camp for kids.

They discussed his return to Minnesota & what lies ahead as he remains unsigned as NFL training camp begin this week.

It is good that Dalvin Cook is keeping all the options open in a tight running back market in the NFL. It was bad enough without having a lawsuit hanging over his head.

