Davante Adams sees great things happening between Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson.

The six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver shared a highlight of Wilson catching a Rodgers’ throw for a touchdown at the back of the end zone. Wilson’s presence of mind was also displayed when he maintained his balance to complete the touchdown catch.

Adams posted this footage on his Instagram story with the reaction:

“These 2 bouta act up this year”

Aaron Rodgers throws a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson in one of their practices. (Image credit: Davante Adams’ Instagram story)

Adams played his first eight NFL seasons with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. But last year, he validated that he is one of the league’s best wideouts even without playing with the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

In his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams finished with 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns. It was his fourth season with at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.

Meanwhile, Garrett Wilson was the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after tallying 83 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. He edged the Seattle Seahawks’ Kenneth Walker III for the award, gaining 62 percent of the vote.

The former Ohio State standout won that recognition while playing with quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco.

Finally, Aaron Rodgers seeks redemption after turning in one of his worst seasons as a pro. He completed his 18th season with 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His passing yards and interceptions are the worst among the years wherein he played at least 15 regular season games.

Meanwhile, his 91.1 passer rating is the worst since he became the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008. It’s noteworthy that Adams isn’t with the Packers anymore, leaving Rodgers with wideouts Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Christian Watson.

Rodgers and Wilson will try to end the Jets’ playoff drought, which extends to 12 seasons. They had a chance to make it last year with a 7-4 record at one point after Week 12.

Unfortunately, they ended their campaign on a six-game losing streak, with losses to postseason participants Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins.

Could Hard Knocks help Aaron Rodgers and the Jets reach the playoffs?

Rodgers will be considered a savior if he can lead the Jets to the AFC playoffs, especially against a stacked AFC East.

But in doing so, the team must deal with the cameras of HBO’s Hard Knocks during their training camp. While three other teams fit the show’s criteria for potential teams, the Jets are the most intriguing because of Rodgers’ arrival.

Aaron Rodgers shrugged off the additional attention brought by Hard Knocks, saying that it’s just one of the things they must deal with.

Yet going back in history, the Jets were last featured in the documentary program in 2010 when they still had Rex Ryan as head coach. They also had Mark Sanchez at quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson at running back.

It was the last Jets team to make the playoffs, eventually reaching the AFC Championship game. However, they lost that game to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ironically, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers defeated the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV about two weeks later.

