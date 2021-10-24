49ers vs Colts prediction, odds and picks - October 24, 2021 | NFL Week 7 

When the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers were put on primetime for Week 7, the NFL expected this Sunday Night Football to be between two teams fighting for playoffs.

Injuries decided this was not going to be the case.

Both the Colts and the 49ers have only two wins this season — Indianapolis are 2-4, San Francisco 2-3, as the home team already had their bye week. Before the season, expectations were high with new quarterbacks arriving on both sides, but what we have seen is depleted teams, disappointing losses and, ultimately, a failure to reach expectations.

They may make a run for the playoffs in the second half of the season. Who knows? But this is a vital game for both teams if they still want to play meaningful football in January, because their rivals have positive records and are looking up.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet The Colts are currently (+150) to make the playoffs 👀 The Colts are currently (+150) to make the playoffs 👀 https://t.co/poVY2DgWcO

Check out the predictions, odds and picks for the Colts vs 49ers game on Sunday Night Football.

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture - Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers | Sunday Night Football | Week 7 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

Date & Time - October 24, 8:20 PM EST

Venue - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Spreads

Colts: +4.5 (-115)

49ers: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Colts: +180

49ers: -215

Totals

Colts: o42.5 (-110)

49ers: u42.5 (-110).

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Picks

What have the 49ers done recently to be -4.5 favorites against an ascending team like the Colts? Indianapolis seem to be pressing the right buttons now after a dreadful start to the season, and even better, quarterback Carson Wentz is playing at his best level since 2017 over the last couple of weeks.

The Colts +4.5 is a great line for bettors. But you should think about going even further. The 49ers have lot of injuries, and even if Jimmy Garoppolo returns, he's probably not going to be 100 percent. The Colts moneyline at +180 is as good as a bet can get.

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Injuries

Colts and 49ers are two teams whose season could have been better had they not suffered so many injuries in the first few weeks.

For Indianapolis, the nightmare continues. Starter safety Julian Blackmon, a young player whose impact on the defense grew each day, will miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot) are also confirmed absences for the game.

If there's something to get Colts fans excited about this game regarding the injury report, it is star left guard Quenton Nelson, who is slated to return from injured reserve before the game and start.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

For the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo is back after his ankle injury kept him out of Week 5, but rookie quarterback Trey Lance has a knee problem and won't be playing against the Colts. Defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Maurice Hurst (calf) also won't feature Sunday.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo m is not listed on his team’s injury report for Sunday night’s game vs. the Colts and he now is expected start. 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo m is not listed on his team’s injury report for Sunday night’s game vs. the Colts and he now is expected start.

Star left tackle Trent Williams (elbow/ankle) is doubtful to play against the Colts, but his absence has not yet been confirmed. He will be a game-time decision.

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Head-to-Head

The Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers have played an incredible 45 times, with the Colts holding a 26-19 lead in the series.

The last time these two teams played each other was in 2017, when the Colts won a close 26-23 game in overtime. It was still the beginning of Kyle Shanahan's era in San Francisco, and quarterback Brian Hoyer started for the 49ers that day. Three weeks later, the team would trade a second-round pick for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the New England Patriots.

Jacoby Brissett was the Colts' starter that day, as Andrew Luck was sidelined that season with a shoulder injury.

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction

It's difficult to understand why the line is favoring San Francisco so much. Carson Wentz is playing better and better for Indianapolis, they are an ascending team, and the 49ers have lost three straight games with not much to show for on their most recent appearances.

Also Read

The visitors should walk away with a win in this primetime game.

Prediction: The Colts will win on an effort led by Carson Wentz, who'll throw for 300 yards and also three touchdowns against a depleted 49ers secondary.

Edited by Piyush Bisht