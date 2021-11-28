San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 12 

The .500 NFC playoff aspirants, the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings will battle in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

The 49ers' defense has been tremendous in their last two outings, holding their opponents to just 10 points in both games and helping their side reach .500 for the season. San Francisco is gathering momentum and looking dangerous as we approach the home stretch of the regular season.

The Vikings are either tremendous or horrendous, evident from their 5-5 record this season. They managed to beat the Green Bay Packers in their last game, primarily due to Kirk Cousins' incredible performance, who has sneakily been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season.

Ahead of a big game for both teams, look at the injury report and starting lineup for both teams.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings injury report

San Francisco 49ers

Player Position Injury Game Status JaMycal Hasty RB Ankle Out Maurice Hurst DL Calf Doubtful Elijah Mitchell RB Finger/Ribs Questionable

The 49ers will be without running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle) against the Vikings on Sunday. Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf) is also a doubt for the game while running back Elijah Mitchell (finger/ribs) is questionable to play on Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings

Player Position Injury Game Status Everson Griffen DE Not Injury Related Out Wyatt Davis G Ankle Questionable Camryn Bynum S Ankle Questionable Josh Metellus S Not Injury Related Questionable

Defensive end Everson Griffen due to a personal matter. The Vikings have listed three other players as questionable for the game against the 49ers: guard Wyatt Davis (ankle), safety Camryn Bynum (ankle) and safety John Metellus (not injury related).

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings starting lineup

San Francisco 49ers

QB - Jimmy Garoppolo | RB - Elijah Mitchell | FB - Kyle Juszczyk | WR - Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk | TE - George Kittle | OL - Trent Williams, Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Daniel Brunskill, Jaylon Moore

DL - Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead, D.J. Jones, Nick Bosa | LB - Azeez Al-Shaair, Fred Warner, Marcell Harris | CB - Emmanuel Moseley, K'Waun Williams | S - Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward | K - Robbie Gould | P - Mitch Wishnowsky

Minnesota Vikings

QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Dalvin Cook | WR - Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn | TE - Tyler Conklin | OL - Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Gerrett Bradbury, Olisaemeka Udoh, Brian O'Neill

ALSO READ Article Continues below

DL - DJ Wonnum, Armon Watts, Sheldon Richardson, Patrick Jones II | LB - Nick Vigil, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr | CB - Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland | SS - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar