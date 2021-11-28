San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - NFL Week 12 

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will welcome the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium in what promises to be a blockbuster affair between entertaining sides.

The 49ers seem to have finally found their footing this season. They have won two games on the trot and improved to 5-5, elevating themselves back into contention for a spot in the playoffs. San Francisco will face three teams under .500 in their remaining six games after the match against the Vikings. If they can win on Sunday, they could run the table and reach the playoffs.

More than any team in the NFL, the Vikings swing from magic to tragedy. After starting the season 1-3, they narrowly beat the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers to improve to 3-3, before losing two straight and then winning a couple on the trot to land on 5-5. They beat the Green Bay Packers in an overtime thriller last week and will be feeling confident about their chances of making it to the playoffs.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings match details

Date: November 28th, 2021

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Time: 4:25 pm EST

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings betting odds

Spreads

San Francisco 49ers: -3.0 (-120)

Minnesota Vikings: +3.0 (EVEN)

Moneyline

San Francisco 49ers: -170

Minnesota Vikings: +145

Over/Under

San Francisco 49ers: U49.0 (-110)

Minnesota Vikings: O49.0 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings betting picks

Both teams have found their groove offensively over the past couple of weeks so expect this game to be a high-scoring affair. Bet the over.

The 49ers’ ground game is one of the best in the league since Kyle Shanahan took over the reins in San Francisco. The Vikings’ run defense is one of the worst in the league. So expect Elijah Mitchell to chew up yards in the ground game and go for over 100 yards and a touchdown or two.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings betting trends

When they enter a game as favorites at Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers are 3-10 against the spread. They are also 3-12 at home ATS in their last 15 games. The 49ers have won only one home game this season and are 1-8 in their previous nine at Levi’s Stadium.

In the last six games, when the underdogs, The Vikings,z are 5-1 against the spread. Minnesota is 4-1 against the spread in their previous five games and their last five games away from home.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings key injuries

San Francisco 49ers

Running back JaMycal Hasty is out for the game on Sunday with an ankle injury. The other back, Elijah Mitchell, is questionable with a rib and finger injury. Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst’s involvement is doubtful due to a calf injury.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have four players on the injury report. Defensive end Everson Griffen is out due to a personal matter. The Vikings have listed three other players as questionable: guard Wyatt Davis (ankle), safety Camryn Bynum (ankle) and safety Josh Metellus (non-injury related).

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings head-to-head

The two teams have met 48 times in the NFL. The 49ers lead the head-to-head series 29-28-1.

San Francisco has won six out of the last nine games between the two sides, but Minnesota is 2-1 in the previous three meetings between the two sides, including the last one they won.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings prediction

The 49ers’ ground game will prove to be the difference in this contest.

Prediction: San Francisco wins by at least two scores. `

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar