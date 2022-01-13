49ers WR Deebo Samuel believes Rams pumped in fake crowd noise during Week 18 encounter

Thanks to the play of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and others, the San Francisco 49ers are in the playoffs and facing the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

During last week's 27-24 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Samuel had four catches for 95 yards, and Aiyuk had six catches for 107 yards.

Deebo, also, added eight carries for 45 yards and a 16-yard rushing touchdown.

But the former standout receiver from the University of South Carolina believes that the Rams were using artificial noise in the stadium while playing against them.

When asked if he thought it felt like a home game for the 49ers, here is what Samuel had to say:

"I feel like the Rams pumped noise, cuz it wasn't that many Rams fans in here."

The 49ers would go on to win the game as they came back from a 17-3 deficit, as well as a 24-17 deficit in the fourth quarter, to send the game into overtime. The 49ers are now set to battle the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Can Deebo Samuel and the 49ers defeat the favored Dallas Cowboys?

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

The 49ers will have their hands full with Dak Prescott and company because the Cowboys have one of the top offenses in the league.

The outcome of the game may come down to whether or not 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be consistent enough to outduel Prescott.

San Francisco has its own set of offensive weapons, with former All-Pro tight end George Kittle leading the way. Samuel is a dual-threat as he is able to provide services in the passing and the running game.

The offensive line for the 49ers will need to bring their best game as the Cowboys defense features rookie and now-premiere pass rusher Micah Parsons.

The linebacker split time during the season between playing his natural position and also being placed on the defensive line as an edge rusher in place of the injured DeMarcus Lawrence.

Lawrence has since returned, along with fellow defensive end Randy Gregory, to form a formidable trio to cause havoc for San Francisco.

The 49ers, also, have a defense to be reckoned with, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner.

Also Read Article Continues below

Any chance for San Francisco to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs lies with the two spearheading a defense to get after Garoppolo and company.

Edited by Windy Goodloe