5 Active NFL players with 500-yard passing games to their name ft. Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, and more

One of the most exclusive clubs for NFL quarterbacks is eclipsing 500 passing yards in a single game. Only 21 quarterbacks have ever accomplished this goal, which has only happened 24 times in NFL history. Only two quarterbacks have done it more than once, including Drew Brees, who did it twice, and Ben Roethlisberger, who has an NFL record of three such games.

Norm Van Brocklin holds one of the longest-standing single-game records in NFL history since he threw for 554 yards in a game during the 1951 season. While no other player has yet been able to break his record of more than 70 years, here are five active quarterbacks who have recorded a game that has exceeded 500 passing yards.

#1 - Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow is the most recent member to join the 500-yard club. He did so in a game against the Baltimore Ravens during Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season, helping the Cincinnati Bengals record a dominant 41-21 victory.

Burrow's impressive game included completing 37 of his 46 pass attempts for 525 yards and four touchdowns without throwing an interception. His passing yardage is the fourth-most ever in a single game.

#2 - Tom Brady

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady joined the 500-yard club more than a decade ago while still with the New England Patriots. He recorded 517 passing yards in a game against the Miami Dolphins during Week 1 of the 2011 NFL season. He also threw four touchdown passes.

Four Verts 🏈 @FourVerticals_ There was two 99 yard TDs in 2011



1st, Patriots-Dolphins: Tom Brady connects with Wes Welker, Welker breaks away from a tackle and takes it 99 yards to the house! This play gave Brady over 500 passing yards for the night. There was two 99 yard TDs in 20111st, Patriots-Dolphins: Tom Brady connects with Wes Welker, Welker breaks away from a tackle and takes it 99 yards to the house! This play gave Brady over 500 passing yards for the night. https://t.co/6U8gO56QlL

It should come as no surprise that Brady is a member of the 500-yard club, considering his seemingly endless list of accomplishments. It's likely much more surprising that he has only recorded one such game so far during his legendary career.

#3 - Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford had one of the best statistical games of his entire career in Week 17 of the 2011 NFL season while still a member of the Detroit Lions. While Stafford lost the game in a true shootout to the Green Bay Packers, he completed 36 of his massive 59 pass attempts for 520 yards and five touchdowns.

Pro Sports Outlook @PSO_Sports

- Career PASS YDS (45,109)

- PASS TD (282)

- QB Wins (74)

- CMP (3,898)

- PASS RTG (89.9)

- GWD (38)

- Top4 Season PASS YDS (5,038) & CMP (435)

- Season PASS TD (41)

- PASS YDS (520) & t-most PASS TD (5) in 1 GP

Matthew Stafford's #Lions records:- Career PASS YDS (45,109)- PASS TD (282)- QB Wins (74)- CMP (3,898)- PASS RTG (89.9)- GWD (38)- Top4 Season PASS YDS (5,038) & CMP (435)- Season PASS TD (41)- PASS YDS (520) & t-most PASS TD (5) in 1 GP Matthew Stafford's #Lions records: - Career PASS YDS (45,109) - PASS TD (282) - QB Wins (74) - CMP (3,898)- PASS RTG (89.9) - GWD (38)- Top4 Season PASS YDS (5,038) & CMP (435)- Season PASS TD (41)- PASS YDS (520) & t-most PASS TD (5) in 1 GP https://t.co/6d6AQcJRDH

Much of the damage was done throwing the ball to legendary wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who recorded an incredible 11 receptions for 244 yards and a touchdown. Stafford came close to eclipsing 500 yards in a game again the following year when he recorded 488 yards against the Dallas Cowboys.

#4 - Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott came very close to joining the 500-yard club during Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season in a game against the Seattle Seahawks. He threw for a career-best 472 passing yards, missing the mark by just 28 passing yards. He would set another personal record a week later and join the exclusive club.

In Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, Prescott completed 41 of his 58 pass attempts for 502 yards and four touchdowns. He spread the ball around the field well, completing at least one pass to nine different players during his efficient performance.

#5 - Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

Derek Carr put together a historical performance during Week 8 of the 2016 NFL season when his Las Vegas Raiders faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carr helped the Raiders earn a victory while completing 40 of his 59 pass attempts for 513 yards and four touchdowns.

Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd 513 for my MVP @RAIDERS QB Derek Carr. Just remember you "herd" it here first

513 for my MVP @RAIDERS QB Derek Carr. Just remember you "herd" it here firsthttps://t.co/pPQtatxjec

Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree combined to account for more than half of Carr's production. The duo combined to record 20 receptions for 281 receiving yards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far