5 active NFL players with most interceptions feat. Harrison Smith

The NFL has become more pass-heavy in recent years, and with that comes a greater chance for defensive backs to make interceptions. Each game seems to have a couple of picks tailor-made for highlight reels and compilations.

With that in mind, let's look at the active leaders for interceptions heading into the 2025 campaign.

Five active NFL players with most interceptions

5. Stephon Gilmore, Cornerback, Unattached - 32 interceptions in 180 games

Stephon Gilmore is a Super Bowl champion, one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, two-time first-team All-Pro selection, five-time Pro Bowler, and a phenomenal ball hawk. Gilmore has been intercepting passes since 2012.

The South Carolina product has recorded at least one interception in every season since 2012. He's currently unsigned, but that'll likely change before veterans are mandated to arrive at training camp.

4. Justin Simmons, Safety, Unattached - 32 interceptions in 134 games

Justin Simmons is one of the best safeties of his generation. Simmons has four second-team All-Pro selections, two Pro Bowl invites, and was the league's interceptions co-leader in 2022.

Simmons has recorded at least two interceptions in nine seasons to start his professional football career. He's entering Year 10 as one of the game's best ball hawks.

3. Tashaun Gipson, Safety, Unattached - 33 interceptions in 182 games

Tashaun Gipson is one of the most underrated ball-hawk safeties of his generation. The Wyoming product went from being undrafted in 2012 to establishing himself as an undisputed starter in Cleveland, Jacksonville, Houston, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Gipson compiled at least one interception in every season of his professional football career until the 2024 campaign. He featured exclusively in a reserve role last season, thereby ending his streak.

2. Tyrann Mathieu, Safety, New Orleans Saints - 36 interceptions in 180 games

Tyrann Mathieu hasn't missed a game since joining the New Orleans Saints. He's been a ray of light in what's been a difficult couple of seasons in New Orleans.

Mathieu is the most consistent volume pass interceptor in the NFL. The NFL 2010s All-Decade Team member has racked up at least three interceptions in every season since the 2019 campaign. Plus, he's not gone a season since turning pro without getting at least one interception. He's just one pick away from ranking first on our list.

1. Harrison Smith, Safety, Minnesota Vikings - 37 interceptions in 192 games

Harrison Smith has spent his entire 13-year professional football career with the Minnesota Vikings. He's the league's leader in interceptions among active players.

Smith has been picking off QBs since 2012, and he has recorded interceptions in all but two of his seasons as a pro. The Minnesota Vikings legend will look to close out his career with a potential deep postseason run in the upcoming season.

