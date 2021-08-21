5 areas for the Dallas Cowboys to improve before the start of the 2021-22 season

The Dallas Cowboys will enter this season with high expectations. They hope their performance will improve with many starters coming back from injury, including starting quarterback Dak Prescott and much of the offensive line. With the starting offense back in place, Ezekiel Elliott will also hope to improve on his figures last season.

I firmly believe Ezekiel Elliott’s workload was scaled back last season after Dak Prescott went down in order to preserve his body for this season



Zeke is going to absolutely explode behind this offensive line and with a healthy Dak under center — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) August 19, 2021

But there are certain areas where the Dallas Cowboys still need to improve to be legitimately considered as contenders. They have a great team, but there are certain areas that they still need to improve to compete with the best.

Areas of improvement for the Dallas Cowboys

#1 - Defensive Line

Dan Quinn is the new defensive coordinator and he will be hoping for a reaction from his charges. Randy Gregory will look to add to the left edge position. But beyond him, there is nothing much to talk about in the interior defensive line. They allowed 2.3 yards in rushing before making contact, which was the worst of all the other teams. The loss of Tyrone Crawford to retirement will make the holes even bigger. The Dallas Cowboys will be hoping their free agents and draft picks come good.

#2 - Secondary

Cornerbacks Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright were picked in the second and third rounds to improve their secondary. But expecting rookies to compete on an even footing in the NFL is not practical. They need Trevon Diggs to come good now that he has a year under his belt. Much of the responsibility, therefore, still falls on the shoulders of Anthony Brown.

#3 - Depth

The Dallas Cowboys have a great starting roster. Dak Prescott, for example, is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. However, if he were to be injured, as there is a good chance that he might be, none of the backups are strong enough to reach a consistent level.

Similarly, Ezekiel Elliott is an elite running back. But his back-ups are a much of a muchness. Any injuries could immediately set the Dallas Cowboys back.

#4 - Coaching Calls

Mike McCarthy is a consistent coach. But he is not always as brave as he should be. Green Bay Packers fans will vouch for that. He needs to take more responsibility for his calls, especially if the starters are unavailable. Backup players who have lesser reps in training need their coach to be brave and help them navigate the choppy waters.

#5 - Exercise Caution

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys fell off a cliff after the injury to Dak Prescott. He must now realize that he has to play with more caution, even if earlier he was adamant that he would not do so.

Dak Prescott ranks among QB leaders in rushing TDs with five. He understands injury risk running presents, but won't change style. https://t.co/nlkPwVgrpE — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) December 13, 2017

He needs to realize that the best plays are those that preserve his body. Any short-term gains can lead to long-term losses if he is not careful. He must play accordingly to lift his franchise.

