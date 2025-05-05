5 best Fantasy Football players from Philadelphia Eagles feat. Jalen Hurts

The 2025 fantasy football season is starting to take shape now that the NFL Draft has concluded. Most teams have a pretty clear picture of what their rosters will look like, so it's time for managers to start preparing for their fantasy drafts. Targeting players on high-powered offenses has always been a solid strategy, so here are the five best Philadelphia Eagles to consider picking this year.

5 best Philadelphia Eagles fantasy football players in 2025

Hurts and Barkley

#5 - Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert ended his streak of six consecutive seasons finishing as the TE20 or better in fantasy football last year. Some of that can be explained by him missing seven games with an injury, as he still averaged 50 yards per game across his ten appearances. This suggests that he is a bounce-back candidate for the upcoming 2025 season.

#4 - DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith appears to be a victim of the Eagles' absolutely loaded offense with a ton of competition for targets. He has still demonstrated his consistency by finishing as the WR30 or better in all four of his NFL seasons and also set a career-high with eight touchdowns last year. If it weren't for AJ Brown and Saquon Barkley in his offnese, he would likely be an elite fantasy football wide receiver.

#3 - AJ Brown

AJ Brown turned in his least productive output last year in three seasons with the Eagles, but he still exceeded 1,000 receiving yards. He remains the top target for Jalen Hurts in their passing game and his big-play upside still gives him a high ceiling. He has totaled 49 touchdowns in his six-year career and has surpassed 100 targets in four of them.

#2 - Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has finished among the top ten overall fantasy football football quarterbacks in each of his four seasons serving as the Eagels' starter. His dominance as a rusher from the position give him an incredibly high floor, including receiving many opportunities for rushing touchdowns in the red zone. He is one fo the safest quarterbacks to target in fantasy drafts.

#1 - Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley put together one of the best fantasy football performances ever in his first season with the Eagles last year. He exceeded 2,000 rushing yards and clearly finished as the RB1 by a significant margin. He is likely to be the first overall pick in most fantasy drafts for the 2025 season, so managers hoping to get him on their teams will probably need to win their draft lotteries to do so.

