5 best first-round draft picks in Buffalo Bills’ history feat. Josh Allen, Bruce Smith, and more

The Buffalo Bills have been savvy drafters for decades. Through smart moves in the NFL draft, the Bills have built Super Bowl contenders in the past three and a half decades.

One round where the Bills have enjoyed great success is in Round 1. They've found Hall of Fame-caliber players on Day 1 and parlayed such picks into consistent playoff success.

With the 2025 draft a few weeks away, let's look at the best first-round picks in Bills history.

Five best first-round draft picks in Buffalo Bills’ history

#5. Lee Evans, Wide Receiver - 2004

Lee Evans is arguably the greatest Buffalo Bills wide receiver never to earn a Pro Bowl nod. The Bills drafted Evans with the 13th overall pick of the 2004 draft after a solid college career with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Evans spent seven seasons with the Bills and missed just three regular-season games. He left Buffalo over a decade ago but remains in the top five for receptions, touchdowns and receiving yards.

The Buffalo Bills honored Evans in 2022, as they welcomed him as the Legend of the Game between Buffalo and the Minnesota Vikings at the Highmark Stadium. Evans appreciated the gesture and said:

"I'm excited about it. Obviously the franchise is doing great, and I know the energy up there is going to be electric. I am thrilled to come back and be a part of it."

#4. Ruben Brown, Guard - 1995

Ruben Brown was one of the best left guards in the NFL during his time in Buffalo. The Bills selected him with the 14th pick of the 1995 draft after an impressive collegiate career at Pittsburgh. He earned four second-team All-Pro selections during his time in Buffalo and is a member of the franchise's 50th Anniversary Team.

Ruben Brown didn't just thrive on the gridiron, but he was also excellent off it. Brown was nominated for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award as a member of the Bills. He was a pillar of the Buffalo community through charitable endeavors.

#3. Jim Kelly, Quarterback - 1983

Jim Kelly led the Bills during one of their most dominant spells in history. Buffalo selected him with the 14th pick in the 1983 draft after he thrived at Miami (FL).

Kelly is held in high esteem to this day in Buffalo. He spent his entire NFL career with the Bills and was one of the best QBs of the 90s. While Kelly would be forever looked back on as the quarterback who lost four consecutive Super Bowl games, he's remembered fondly by the Buffalo Bills faithful.

#2. Josh Allen, Quarterback - 2018

Josh Allen is the hallmark of the Bills' savvy draft moves of the past decade. Buffalo selected Allen with the seventh pick in the 2018 draft out of Wyoming.

Allen has since led the Bills to six postseason berths and numerous big game wins and is viewed as one of the best QBs of his generation. Allen's bulldozing running style is the catalyst of most things positive in Buffalo's offense. He's currently entering his prime, so it shouldn't be a surprise if he gets to first on the list by the time it's all said and done.

#1. Bruce Smith, Defensive End - 1984

Bruce Smith is arguably the greatest player in the history of the Buffalo Bills. He was the first pick of the 1984 draft straight out of Virginia Tech and a phenomenal investment.

Smith earned two defensive player of the year awards and nine first-team All-Pro nods. His dominance spanned decades as he was part of both the NFL's 1980s and 1990s All-Decade Teams. He holds the league record for most career sacks.

Bruce Smith was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Buffalo Bills fans and Jim Kelly are likely relieved that he played for them for all those seasons, especially during his prime. Selecting Smith with the first pick in his draft class aged like fine wine as the Bills got arguably a top-three defensive end in league history.

