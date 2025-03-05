5 best first-round draft picks in San Francisco 49ers history feat. Jerry Rice

A wealth of significant first-round selections in the NFL draft has contributed to the San Francisco 49ers' long-standing reputation as one of the NFL's most successful teams.

A number of players, including Ronnie Lott, Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Rice, were selected by the Niners in the first round of the draft and were enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

We'll look at the best players the 49ers have selected in the draft's first round.

Ranking the San Francisco 49ers’ best first-round picks in history

#5 - Nick Bosa (defensive end)

The San Francisco 49ers defense was immediately improved by Nick Bosa, who was selected as the second overall pick in the 2019 draft. In his rookie season, Bosa recorded 47 tackles, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 80 pressures, nine sacks, two pass deflections and one interception. He was also named the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Bosa has only gotten better since then, solidifying his status as one of the 49ers' best-ever pass-rushers.

With the exception of 2020, when Bosa suffered an ACL tear early in the season and missed 14 games, and 2024, when he missed three games and only tallied 24 QB hits, the 49ers have advanced to at least the NFC Championship game since Bosa was selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

#4 - Patrick Willis (linebacker)

Patrick Willis, who was selected as the 11th overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft, played his entire eight-year career with the San Francisco 49ers. He was one of the league's worst-feared linebackers and a dominant player during his playing days.

With 174 tackles and four sacks in his rookie campaign, Willis was named the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to the First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl.

His exceptional play continued throughout his remarkable career, earning him seven Pro Bowl nods in eight years. He also became the first 49ers player in history to be selected to the Pro Bowl for seven years in a row.

The pinnacle of Willis' career achievements was his 2024 induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

#3 - Jimmy Johnson (cornerback)

Jimmy Johnson, who was selected by the 49ers with the sixth overall pick in the 1961 NFL Draft, played his entire 16-year career in San Francisco. He was selected to the NFL's 1970s all-decade squad and made five Pro Bowls and four First-team All-Pro teams.

When Johnson was in the league, he recorded 47 interceptions for 615 yards and two touchdowns, earning a reputation as one of the greatest man-to-man defenders in football.

Before Jerry Rice beat it, Johnson's 213 games with the 49ers was a team record. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

#2 - Ronnie Lott (defensive back)

The 49ers drafted Ronnie Lott with the eighth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft, and his tenure with the organization was a time of extraordinary success. He won the Super Bowl right away in his debut season with the Niners. Before leaving San Francisco following the 1990 season, he won three more championships. In addition, he had six All-Pro selections and ten Pro Bowls.

Despite his lack of exceptional size and speed, Lott was one of the most formidable hard-hitters in the history of the game and one of the Niners' most nimble and effective defensive playmakers.

#1 - Jerry Rice (wide receiver)

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Jerry Rice, often considered the best wide receiver of all time, with the 16th overall draft pick in 1985. He played for the Niners for 16 years, developing a strong on-field relationship with quarterback Joe Montana.

Most of the numbers that set up NFL receiving records Rice holds were recorded while he was a member of the 49ers. These marks include those for catches (1,549), career yards (22,895), career receiving touchdowns (197), total touchdowns (208) and scrimmage yards (23,546).

Rice also had 13 Pro Bowls, 10 first-team All-Pros, three Super Bowl rings, including MVP in Super Bowl XXIII and two NFL Offensive Player of the Year awards.

