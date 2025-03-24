5 best first-round selections from the 2019 NFL Draft feat. Nick Bosa

Numerous well-known players in the league, including Pro Bowlers Nick Bosa, Devin White, Josh Allen and T.J. Hockenson, were selected in the 2019 NFL Draft class.

Players selected in the 2019 NFL Draft have now spent six years in the league. Which five players from that class's first round have had the best performances in the league since being drafted? Let's rank them.

Top five players from the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft

1) DE Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers)

Defensive end Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Nick Bosa was projected in many mock drafts to be the overall No. 1 pick in 2019 but eventually fell behind QB Kyler Murray as the second overall pick.

Bosa made the PFWA All-Rookie Team, was selected to the Pro Bowl, and was voted the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in his rookie season. He has been selected for four more Pro Bowl teams since then, and, in 2022, he was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

Nick Bosa has tallied 261 tackles, 11 forced fumbles and 62.5 sacks in his NFL career.

2) NT Dexter Lawrence II (New York Giants)

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants - Source: Imagn

Dexter Lawrence II has made a name for himself as a very influential and dominant nose tackle in the NFL since he was selected by the New York Giants with a first-round pick (17th overall) in 2019. He has emerged as the Giants' most prominent leader and possibly their finest player since then.

Following the 2024 season, Lawrence became the first defensive tackle to be selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls since Michael Strahan (2001–03) and the first Giants player to accomplish it since 2018. He has also been selected for three All-Pros in his career, including one First-team All-Pro.

3) G Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty

Chris Lindstrom has become a prominent and reliable offensive lineman in the NFL since he was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 14th overall pick in 2019.

Probably the most important thing for a lineman in the NFL is consistency, and Lindstrom has provided that for the Falcons since his first season. He has been among the league's top run blockers apart from being an excellent pass protector.

Lindstrom has been selected to the second team All-Pro for three straight seasons from 2022 to 2024. In that time, he has also been selected to three Pro Bowls.

4) DT Quinnen Williams (New York Jets)

New York Jets lineman Quinnen Williams - Source: Imagn

Quinnen Williams finished his first season with 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 13 games after being selected third overall in 2019.

Since then, Williams has steadily improved to become one of the league's top defensive linemen, as seen by his three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2022 to 2024. After an incredible 2022 campaign where he produced 12 sacks, 55 tackles, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery, he was also named to the first team All-Pro.

5) DT Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans)

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons - Source: Imagn

The Tennessee Titans selected Jeffery Simmons with the 19th overall choice in 2019, and since then, he has become one of the NFL's most influential defensive tackles.

Simmons played on a Titans team that made it to the AFC Championship Game once and has led Tennessee to two AFC South titles since joining the league. Having been selected to two Second-team All-Pro teams and three Pro Bowls, he has also accomplished individual success as well.

