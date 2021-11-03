The NFL has some of the best free agents available across all sports right now. The trade deadline has passed.

Teams will only be able to make additions to their roster via the free-agent market.

Whether you're a Super Bowl contender or a rebuilding team, you can find a capable player in free agency. The best free agents range across multiple position groups as well.

Here are the five best free agents now that the trade deadline has passed.

5 Best free agents available after the NFL Trade deadline

# 1 - Cam Newton

Since losing the starting quarterback job to Mac Jones, Cam Newton has been one of the best free agents on the market. Newton is a former MVP who is still one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks the league has to offer.

He also got vaccinated against COVID-19, making himself more marketable in the process.

Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Bob Condotta @bcondotta Pete Carroll says on @710ESPNSeattle that the Seahawks have talked to Cam Newton "and everybody who could help us.'' But declines to go into specifics of those talks but says Seahawks have talked to everybody available. Only known workout Seattle has had of a QB is Blake Bortles. Pete Carroll says on @710ESPNSeattle that the Seahawks have talked to Cam Newton "and everybody who could help us.'' But declines to go into specifics of those talks but says Seahawks have talked to everybody available. Only known workout Seattle has had of a QB is Blake Bortles. Cam Newton is freshly vaxxed and getting calls twitter.com/bcondotta/stat… Cam Newton is freshly vaxxed and getting calls twitter.com/bcondotta/stat…

Since Newton is one of the best free agents, he might not be available for long now that the trade deadline has passed. As long as they're willing to deal with his flamboyant personality, someone can have one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league.

# 2 - Mitchell Schwartz

In a league where offensive tackles are hard to come by, Mitchell Schwartz has been one of the best free agents available for longer than expected. At 32, Schwartz isn't a guaranteed stud like he was from 2016 through 2019.

But at his peak, Schwartz was among the best tackles in football. His pass protection is superb and would benefit any offensive line in the league.

Pro Football Focus graded him an 84 overall in 2018 and 2019 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

# 3 - Geno Atkins

Geno Atkins is the second-best defensive tackle of his generation, only behind Aaron Donald. That makes it surprising that Atkins has been one of the best free agents available since March.

Atkins was still productive in 2019 despite playing out of position.

PFF @PFF QB pressures among DIs since 2010:

1. Geno Atkins - 580

2. Aaron Donald - 579

3. Ndamukong Suh - 559

4. Fletcher Cox - 503 QB pressures among DIs since 2010:1. Geno Atkins - 5802. Aaron Donald - 5793. Ndamukong Suh - 5594. Fletcher Cox - 503 https://t.co/FY2Rhrr0nt

Contending teams like the Kansas City Chiefs should seriously consider Atkins. Even if he's not as disruptive as he once was, he's still a powerful veteran player who is also dangerous in run defense.

# 4 - John Brown

John Brown provides the skillset every NFL team is looking for in 2021, which is the ability to take the top off defenses and be faster than your defender. Brown made a living off of this before improving his route running during his time with the Buffalo Bills.

Now, Brown is one of the best free agents available after requesting his release from the Denver Broncos.

Teams like the New Orleans Saints and Chiefs who need wide receivers should consider signing Brown. As long as he's healthy, Brown still has a lot of good football left in him.

# 5 - Todd Gurley

How many running backs will get injured before Todd Gurley even gets a workout for a team? Gurley is just 27 years old and was one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the NFL between 2015 and 2018.

The health of his knees badly regressed after that year, but he still showed flashes with the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

PFF @PFF Only players w/ 3 seasons of 10+ RUSH TDs since 2016:



🔸Derrick Henry

🔸Todd Gurley II Only players w/ 3 seasons of 10+ RUSH TDs since 2016:🔸Derrick Henry🔸Todd Gurley II https://t.co/DzZyIp0TFA

Even if Gurley isn't an otherworldly athlete anymore, he's still a physical runner who can be a lethal red-zone weapon. His nine touchdowns with the Falcons are proof he can still provide a team with some juice.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Gurley is one of the best free agents available, and it's mind-boggling he hasn't even received a workout.

Edited by LeRon Haire