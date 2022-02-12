5 best late round gems in NFL Draft history

The NFL Draft is an annual opportunity for teams to improve both the present and future of their rosters. Hidden gems in the later rounds of the draft are rare, but can change the entire direction of the franchise's future.

Here are five of the best players in NFL history who were selected in the late rounds of the draft.

5 hidden gems from the late rounds of the NFL Draft

#1 - Tom Brady, New England Patriots (2000)

Tom Brady is the ultimate success story for unheralded prospects. He was selected with the 199th overall pick in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

He went on to become the greatest quarterback in NFL history, winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards.

Add in the fact that he became the all-time leader in most statistical passing categories and it's baffling that he fell so far in the draft.

#2 - Terrell Davis, Denver Broncos (1995)

Terrell Davis was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 196th pick in the 6th round of the 1995 Draft.

He went on to be named the 1998 NFL MVP and was also awarded with two Offensive Player of the Year awards. He is one of only eight players in NFL history to record a 2,000 yard rushing season.

