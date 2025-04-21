5 Best QB draft classes in NFL history feat. 1983 and more

The 2025 NFL draft is just around the corner, with the quarterbacks in the spotlight. There is curiosity about who will be the first signal-caller off the board, with many also keen to learn how the prospects develop in the big league.

Ad

On that note, here's a look at some of the best quarterback draft classes in NFL history.

A look at the 5 best NFL QB draft classes

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#5. 2020 draft class

Ad

Trending

Some of the top quarterbacks from the 2020 class are now among the best in the league. That list includes Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa. Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love, also a part of the group, found his feet with the franchise in the past few seasons.

Burrow guided the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2022, where they were defeated by the LA Rams. Hurts is a two-time champion with the Philadelphia Eagles after the 40-22 win against Kansas City Chiefs in February.

Ad

Herbert, Tagovailoa and Love, while tipped as incredible talents, are yet to prove it on the bigger stage.

#4. 2004 draft class

Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger are regarded as two of the most accomplished quarterbacks from the 2004 class.

The San Diego Chargers drafted Manning with the first overall pick and traded him to the Giants, and he brought home two Super Bowls. Meanwhile, the Steelers picked Roethlisberger at No. 11, and he won two Super Bowls for the franchise.

Ad

The 2004 draft also saw the introduction of a few other prominent quarterbacks like Philip Rivers and Matt Schaub.

#3. 2005 draft class

The 2005 NFL class had superstar Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers saw his potential and chose him with the No. 24 pick, which many thought was too late for a player of his caliber.

Nevertheless, Rodgers proved the critics wrong by becoming a four-time MVP and leading the Packers to a Super Bowl victory in 2011.

Ad

Along with Rodgers, other famous quarterbacks who were a part of the draft included Alex Smith, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matt Cassel, Jason Campbell and Kyle Orton.

#2. 2018 draft class

The noticeable names from the 2018 draft included Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. All of them are still at the peak of their powers.

Jackson is a two-time MVP award winner, having been drafted by the Ravens in 2018. His fellow draftmate, Josh Allen, took home the MVP award last season.

Ad

Mayfield currently plies his trade for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to the playoffs in the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, Darnold signed for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason after the best season of his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

#1. 1983 draft class

The class of 1983 is regarded as the best QB class. Dan Marino was the standout player who played 17 years with the Miami Dolphins, earning nine Pro Bowl selections. Although Marino never won a Super Bowl, he is considered one of the greatest signal-callers to grace the league.

Some other highly-rated quarterbacks from the class were two-time Super Bowl winner John Elway, Jim Kelly and Ken O'Brien.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More