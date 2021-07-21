5 NFL contracts with top-drawer value on the Dallas Cowboys' 2021 roster

The Dallas Cowboys are an organization very familiar with great-value contracts. Until recently, Dak Prescott was a top-ten NFL quarterback while on a fourth-round rookie contract. Before the extension with Prescott this summer, he was among the best-value contracts in the NFL.

Sooner or later, NFL players like Prescott tend to get the appropriate value for their production, meaning great-value contracts are hard to come by. A lot of the time, great-value contracts come via the draft.

The NFL rookie pay scale limits how much a first-year player can earn on his rookie contract. Meaning, if you're able to draft well, you'll have numerous players on great-value rookie contracts. Rookie contracts last four seasons, the only caveat being players drafted in the first round, who have a fifth-year option.

Having rifled through Prescott's rise from a rookie to an elite QB with a mammoth contract, here are five players on great-value contracts on the Dallas Cowboys roster this year.

Dallas Cowboys 5 best-value contracts in 2021

#1 - CeeDee Lamb, WR

In 2021, CeeDee Lamb will have a base salary of $1,246,819 and a cap hit of $3,184,094 when including his rookie signing bonus. Lamb is only entering his second year in the NFL, but he's shown flashes of being an elite wide receiver. In his rookie season, Lamb finished with 74 catches, 935 yards and five touchdowns.

When the Cowboys took Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Dallas didn't necessarily need Lamb. The Cowboys already had a good pair of wideouts in Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. The selection of Lamb strengthened an existing strength, which was typical Dallas business.

The decision to acquire Lamb was well worth the risk as he's now on a bargain contract. By the end of his rookie contract, Lamb may very well be a top-ten NFL wide receiver.

#2 - Michael Gallup, WR

Michael Gallup is set to have a higher base salary than Lamb in 2021 ($2,443,000), but a lower cap hit ($2,665,495). Gallup is in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. In his three seasons in the NFL, Gallup has racked up 158 catches, 2,457 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The most impressive part of Gallup's game is how valuable he is as a deep threat. In the 2019 season, Gallup averaged 16.8 yards per reception. He's a big play waiting to happen.

Gallup doesn't have the potential Lamb has, but he's an excellent number two receiver. In Dallas, Gallup has been pushed down to the number three receiver role because of Lamb and Cooper.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Gallup leave Dallas after the 2021 season and go get paid elsewhere. But, for now, Gallup ranks very high when considering best-value contracts for the Cowboys in 2021.

#3 - Randy Gregory, EDGE

In 2021, Randy Gregory will have a base salary of $1,920,000 and a cap hit of $2,200,000. Gregory has had a bit of a tumultuous career due to off-the-field issues, but his talent is there for all to see.

Sure, Gregory didn't put up mind-blowing numbers last season, mostly because he only played 271 defensive snaps, but when he's out on the field his immense talent is always on show.

In only ten games last season, Gregory had 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. Those are very formidable statistics in limited game time. The Cowboys would be wise to play Gregory in a much more prominent role this season.

Randy Gregory's ability to convert speed-to-power isn't talked about nearly enough. This one is a beaut. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/NEiWW8ysTn — John Owning (@JohnOwning) June 29, 2021

Like Gallup, Gregory is also in the final year of his contract and it could very well be his last season with the Cowboys.

#4 - Keanu Neal, S

Former Atlanta Falcon Keanu Neal signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys this offseason, a steal for the Cowboys. Neal will have a base salary of $1,000,000 and a cap hit of $2,000,000 after taking his signing bonus into account.

Neal is a versatile safety with loads of talent. What likely drove down his value this offseason was the fact that he's only played in 19 games in the last three seasons. Prior to the injuries, though, Neal made the Pro Bowl in 2017.

If he can stay healthy, as he did for most of last season, the Cowboys will have a starting-caliber safety at just $1,000,000 in base salary. It's hard to get better value than that in this league.

#5 - Tony Pollard, RB

Tony Pollard is set to make the least of any Cowboy on this list in 2021. Pollard has a base salary of $850,000 and a $1,016,945 cap hit. He has two years left on his rookie contract.

The former 2019 fourth-round pick is often the forgotten man in the Cowboys' backfield as Ezekiel Elliot garners most of the headlines, but Pollard is a great backup running back and he would probably be a starter on multiple NFL teams.

Over his first two seasons as a pro, Pollard has 187 carries, 890 rushing yards (4.8 yards per carry), 43 catches and 300 receiving yards. Pollard is one of the NFL's best backup running backs, making his current contract a steal of a deal.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha