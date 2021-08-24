5 big roster moves that could happen before the 2021 NFL season starts

NFL rosters are starting to get smaller each week, and with just one preseason game remaining, some of the most difficult roster decisions are about to be made.

While some players have been extremely impressive, there are sure to be some shocks when it comes to final roster cuts in the next week. Which NFL players could find themselves as part of a big upcoming roster move?

On that note, here's a look at five roster moves that could shake things up before Week 1:

#1 Chicago cuts/trades QB Nick Foles

The Chicago Bears keep reiterating that Andy Dalton is their QB1 for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. That would put rookie quarterback Justin Fields at number two on the depth chart. In that case, the Bears won't need another veteran quarterback like Nick Foles, who has a hefty contract in play for two more seasons.

The Bears could trade Foles and get draft picks in return. This would be a better option than just releasing Foles. Finding trade partners for a quarterback like Nick Foles shouldn't be too difficult as well.

"Dallas needs to get on the phone. It's called Nick Foles or Gardner Minshew."



— @ColinCowherd on the importance for the Cowboys to get insurance behind Dak Prescott: pic.twitter.com/BRb4Bf8Ti3 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 20, 2021

#2 Washington cuts S Landon Collins

The Washington Football Team may just decide that it's time to move on from safety Landon Collins. Collins has played better this preseason, but battled injuries last year that caused him to miss a significant amount of time.

Washington could save $8 million by cutting Collins. Considering the team already has another safety in Kamren Curl who is more than ready to take his spot, Washington could part ways with Collins before the start of the season.

#3 Jacksonville Jaguars cut DT Taven Bryan

The Jacksonville Jaguars had very high hopes when they drafted Taven Bryan in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Bryan had an impressive career at the University of Florida, but he hasn't had the breakout performance the team had hoped for.

Urban Meyer talking with Taven Bryan during the stretching period pic.twitter.com/w9LTM33oJi — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 17, 2021

This May, the Jaguars declined a fifth-year option on Bryan's contract, meaning he will be a free agent after the 2021 NFL season. There doesn't seem to be an opportunity to trade Bryan, so the Jaguars might just cut their losses and officially move on before the start of the season.

#4 Dallas Cowboys release QB Ben DiNucci, trade for another QB

With Dak Prescott missing most of the 2021 NFL season with an ankle injury and now missing more time in the preseason with a shoulder injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a reliable backup quarterback. As things stand, it doesn't seem that a quarterback is on the roster.

Behind Prescott on the depth chart are Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush. Gilbert and Rush have NFL experience, which helps, but DiNucci hasn't been able to get anything going with the offense. He struggled last season in his first NFL start, and continues to do so in preseason.

The Cowboys can easily part ways with the young quarterback. In his place, Dallas need to draft a reliable backup. The options could be Nick Foles, Gardner Minshew or even Blacke Bortles. All these quarterbacks could keep the offense rolling in Prescott's absence.

#5 New England Patriots cut RB Sony Michel

Running back Sony Michel was one of the best running backs in college football while at Georgia. In his first two NFL seasons, he rushed for 900 yards each with the Patriots, but due to injury, he played in just six NFL games last season, rushing for just over 400 yards.

The Patriots have six running backs on their roster this preseason, and head coach Bill Belichick said they all have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot. As of right now, only Damien Harris has secured his spot. Michel has played better this preseason, but is still on the roster bubble.

Edited by Bhargav