5 biggest busts in Fantasy Football history feat. Jonathan Taylor

Fantasy Football. The place where gamers assemble their dream teams.

Sometimes it can go very well, like when an unassuming quarterback suddenly has a breakout season; other times, however, not so much. In a game that relies very heavily on real-life events to define success or failure, these five players did not just fail to fulfill their backers' expectations; they broke their trust as well.

5) Jonathan Taylor - 2022

Jonathan Taylor massively regressed between 2021 and 2022

In 2021, Jonathan Taylor was one of the breakout stars of an Indianapolis Colts team that would have made the playoff for a consecutive season if not for a shocking 11-26 loss at the league-worst Jacksonville Jaguars on the final gameday. With career-high numbers in every relevant category, some of them even league-highs, and an All-Pro and Pro Bowl, he was the consensus top pick with a fantasy football-wide average of 1.2.

Unfortunately, the team plummeted in 2022. New quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Nick Foles struggled mightily, even having to compete with unremarkable sophomore Sam Ehlinger. But Taylor bore the biggest blame, failing to hit 1,000 rushing yards and double-digit rushing touchdowns for the first time in his career as injuries overwhelmed him.

4) Le'Veon Bell - 2018

Le'Veon Bell has gone from one of the most promising running backs to out of a team

Foe all his off-field troubles, Le'Veon Bell carried much promise. By 2017, he had become the Pittsburgh Steelers' main rusher, with three 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt.

So for 2018, expectation were high, with fantasy football gamers projecting him to go as high as 1.03 even amidst a contract dispute. Unfortunately, Bell continued to hold out, refusing his second franchise tag, until he became ineligible to play that year. He took his talents to East Rutherford the next season.

3) Larry Fitzgerald - 2012

Larry Fitzgerald is the Cardinals' longest-tenured player in the Arizona era

Larry Fitzgerald is undoubtedly one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, being second in receiving yards and receptions, only behind Jerry Rice. However, his career is filled with heartbreaks and disappointments.

One such disappointment came in 2012. The past season, he had hit 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth straight time as the Arizona Cardinals shook off a miserable 1-6 start to finish at .500, just missing the playoffs.

Entering as WR6, he instead struggled thanks to a revolving door at quarterback, dipping below 800, let alone 900 or even 1,000 for the first time since his rookie year.

2) Braylon Edwards

Braylon Edwards has been one of the few decent players in Cleveland Browns history

Ever since they resumed play in 1999, the Cleveland Browns have been one of the NFL's most notorious punchlines. But in 2007, they actually showed promise, going 10-6 and just missing the playoffs via tiebreakers.

One of the key contributors to that campaign was wide receiver Braylon Edwards. One of the team's six Pro Bowlers that year, he finally breached 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns to solidify himself as WR4 heading into 2008. But then everything went downhill fast.

Edwards had a league-high 23 dropped passes as the team regressed to 4-12 and last place in the AFC North. In the middle of 2009, he was traded to the Jets, where he would have the only postseason experience of his career.

1) Daunte Culpepper

The Miami Dolphins' decision to choose Daunte Culpepper over Drew Brees is one of the most impactful in NFL history

While not as big a failure as the previous ones, this one deserves a mention for its historical significance.

Back in the 2006 offseason, the Miami Dolphins were looking to upgrade under center. They had two options: then-Viking Daunte Culpepper, or free agent Drew Brees. Both were coming off serious injuries, but the Miami medical staff thought Brees' torn shoulder was worse than Culpepper's knee issues.

The fantasy football world certainly agreed, putting Brees two rounds on average behind Culpepper. No questions what happened next.