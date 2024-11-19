  • home icon
5 biggest Fantasy Football disappointments from Week 11 feat. Terry McLaurin

By Matthew Wear
Modified Nov 19, 2024 19:39 GMT
NFL: Terry McLaurin - Fantasy Football disappointments Week 11 - Source: Imagn

Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season saw some of the biggest stars put up monster fantasy numbers. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Joe Mixon and Cooper Kupp all had huge scoring weeks, leading to wins for their fantasy managers.

However, some of the NFL's best offensive talent failed to deliver a worthy fantasy showing. Be it their offenses struggling to get going or simply not playing to their potential, there were plenty of fantasy football disappointments in Week 11.

Fantasy Football disappointments: Week 11

#5 - Kyle Pitts

Much like the rest of the Atlanta Falcons offense, Pitts struggled Sunday in Week 11. Pitts was only able to total 1.9 PPR points in a 38-6 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos.

Bijan Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Drake London all failed to top 11 PPR points in a tough afternoon, but Pitts' fantasy managers will be dissapointed as he finished behind the likes of tight ends Peyton Hendershot and Johnny Mundt in Week 11.

#4 - Russell Wilson

Expectations were high for Russell Wilson in the in Week 11 facing a Baltimore Ravens defense which has been a great fantasy football matchup for quarterbacks. However, Wilson only managed 7.3 fantasy points, less than both Will Levis and Cooper Rush.

Wilson passed for 205 yards, 0 TDs and 1 INT and added just one yard rushing in a slow day for Pittsburgh's offense. Kicker Chris Boswell scored all 18 of the team's points.

#3 - Deebo Samuel

With 49ers TE George Kittle missing the Week 11 clash with the Seattle Seahawks due to an injury, many expected Deebo Samuel to have an excellent game.

Instead it was teammate Jauan Jennings (25.1 PPR points) who was the benefactor, while Samuel totaled just 4.1 PPR points. The likes of Devaughn Vele and Andrei Iosivas finished the week ahead of Samuel in what was a disappointing fantasy football outing for the veteran.

#2 - Aaron Jones

Vikings RB Aaron Jones has been a solid fantasy football asset in 2024, ranking as RB19 in PPR scoring in his first year with the team.

However, he'll be disappointed with his Week 11 outing against the Tennessee Titans where he managed only 5.3 PPR points, the 37th best score at the position on the week. It was his lowest scoring week of the season, as he managed just 39 yards on 15 carries and caught just one pass for four yards.

#1 - Terry McLaurin

Washington Commanders' WR Terry McLaurin has been a revelation along with his rookie QB Jayden Daniels, but the former struggled Thursday in Week 11.

McLaurin ended the week with just 2.0 PPR points, catching one of two targets for 10 yards. He's had double-digit PPR points in each of his last eight outings so this was a huge disappointment for McLaurin's fantasy football managers.

McLaurin is WR7 in PPR scoring this season, but ended Week 11 as WR89 behind the likes of Xavier Gipson and Jamari Thrash.

Edited by Chinmay
