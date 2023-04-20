5 biggest NFL Draft mistakes in Minnesota Vikings history ft. Christian Ponder

The Minnesota Vikings have hit on plenty of their recent NFL Draft selections. Grabbing offensive superstars such as Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook has seen Minnesota become a real NFC threat, with the team finishing 13-4 in 2022.

Despite being able to grab so many offensive studs, there have also been plenty of times where the Vikings have totally wiffed on their draft selection. This could be down to players not fitting into the scheme, or simply not being good enough to succeed in the NFL.

Here, we look at the 5 biggest NFL Draft mistakes made by the Minnesota Vikings over the years.

#5 - Laquon Treadwell

Laquon Treadwell at the 2016 NFL Draft

The Vikings drafted wide receiver Laquon Treadwell with the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but he couldn't amass 1,000 yards in four seasons with the team.

Treadwell only had one reception for 15 yards during his rookie year, and he never had more than 400 yards in any season in Minnesota.

He was cut after the 2019 season and has since bounced around the league, never living up to his potential.

#4 - Michael Bennett

Michael Bennett of the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings took RB Michael Bennett with their first-round pick in 2001, but despite making the Pro Bowl in 2002, the team surely regrets the pick.

Bennett only had a 1,000-yard season once in his career, and the team passed on some elite talent to draft the back.

Chad Johnson, Reggie Wayne, and Drew Brees were all still available when Bennett was taken, ouch!

#3 - Troy Williamson

New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota selected wide receiver Troy Williamson with the 7th overall selection in the 2005 draft, with the pick they'd acquired from the Raiders when they traded Randy Moss to Oakland. However, he never had more than 500 yards in a season throughout his entire career.

Williamson claimed his hand-eye co-ordination was bad due to depth perception, as he had 11 dropped balls between 2006 and 2007. He dropped two wide-open passes in the Vikings' season finale in 2007 and was traded to the Jaguars after that season for just a sixth-round pick.

#2 - Christian Ponder

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

The Vikings took QB Christian Ponder with the 12th pick in the 2011 draft, but he never lived up to his potential coming out of Florida State.

Ponder was initially the backup to Donovan McNabb but soon assumed the starting berth in his rookie season. Ponder started 10 games during his maiden campaign, tossing 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He played all 16 games in 2012 and passed 18 touchdowns, but that was as good as it got. Ponder struggled with injuries in 2013 and never regained the starting berth. He left Minnesota after the 2014 season, losing more games than he started, and he never played in the NFL again.

#1 - Dimitrius Underwood

Dimitrius Underwood

Defensive tackle Dimitrius Underwood was taken in round one of the 1999 NFL Draft after his stock rose with pre-draft workouts. However, Underwood missed his entire senior year at college with a suspected sprained ankle, something which has since been disputed.

Underwood signed his rookie deal on August 1, penning a five-year, $5.3 million contract with a $1.7 million bonus. But the very next day, he walked out of training camp on the very first practice.

Less than two weeks later, he was waived by the team, citing a conflict of interest between football and his Christian faith. He was forced to hand over all the money he had been given. An absolute waste of a first-round selection.

