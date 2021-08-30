5 big questions for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Week 1

Steelers fans have had it pretty good, but a storm is brewing. After so many years of stability and watching Big Ben put on winning seasons seemingly every year, the curtain is starting to close.

As Roethlisberger gets older, each season seems to matter more than the last as time runs out in this era. With that in mind, here are some of the questions stressing Steelers fans out the most heading into 2021.

Questions following the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into Week 1

#1 - Will age finally catch up with Ben Roethlisberger in 2021?

Ben Roethlisberger is embarking on the final season of his 30s. How will his body hold up? Will his arm be just as good as it was in 2020?

While Tom Brady's been able to dodge "the cliff," Roethlisberger may not be as lucky. Could this year be the beginning of the end? Will the Steelers need to carry him like the Broncos carried Peyton Manning in his final season?

#2 - Will Najee Harris be the second coming of Le'Veon Bell?

Admittedly, this question will linger past the 2021 season. However, with the Steelers drafting Najee Harris 24th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft, it is clear that is where the Steelers' hopes are.

The Steelers are hoping Harris will make an immediate impact and breach the 1,000-yard mark this season to help open up the passing game for Ben Roethlisberger.

Most projected rushing yards by #NFL rookie RBs



1. Najee Harris, Steelers - 1,033

2. Javonte Williams, Broncos - 923

3. Trey Sermon, 49ers - 666

4. Michael Carter, Jets - 534 pic.twitter.com/27eOKQujMD — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 26, 2021

#3 - Will the defense remain as dominant in 2021?

Most NFL pundits are shoehorning the Steelers defense into the top of the defensive leaderboard already, but until the Steelers replicate that dominance, there are no guarantees.

Of course, TJ Watt will be back, as well as most of the key defensive pieces, but until they come up with the goods and lock down teams, the question will linger.

#4 - Will the Steelers be in October or December form in 2021?

The Steelers were one of the hottest teams in the NFL until December, starting 11-0. In December, the Steelers got colder than the snow falling around Heinz Field, as they finished 1-4. After an offseason to fix the problem, will the Steelers start out hot again or will this be a season of pain?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles

#5 - Will the Steelers finally break through in the playoffs?

The Steelers have a time-share in the playoffs, but seemingly never make a deep run. Will this year be the time the Steelers finally break through and make the Super Bowl? If the Steelers are going to do it, they may have only a year or two before Roethlisberger hangs his hat up.

