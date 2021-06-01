5 riskiest moves of the 2021 NFL offseason

Every NFL offseason, teams make big decisions that either helps them inch closer to being a top team or take them further down the pecking order.

Either way, for better or worse, the biggest risks tend to lead to the biggest results. Here are the five biggest risks that were taken in this year's NFL offseason.

Biggest NFL Offseason Moves

#1 - 49ers trade up for Trey Lance

The 49ers were in the Super Bowl just a couple of years ago. Many franchises would be fine with keeping the quarterback that led them there, hoping for another run. However, the 49ers are forcing the issue.

Just two years after making a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers elected to start over.

Even Mac Jones and Trey Lance's agent didn't know who was going No. 3 overall 😂



pic.twitter.com/jKcWQsaxV5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 30, 2021

Not only did they draft Trey Lance, but they also traded the farm to get into the top three picks to get him. According to the 49ers' website, they got the former FCS quarterback after trading their 12th-overall pick, a 2022 third-round compensatory pick and first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 NFL drafts for the Miami Dolphins' third overall pick.

It will be interesting to see how it works out.

#2 - Rams trade for Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams also made a major quarterback change just a few years after a Super Bowl appearance. They traded their first good quarterback in 20 years, Jared Goff, for a (hopefully) better quarterback in Matthew Stafford.

In addition to swapping quarterbacks, the Rams gave the Lions their third-round draft pick this year and their first-round draft picks in both 2022 and 2023, according to Pro Football Talk.

#3 - Patriots do not trade up for a quarterback

While the 49ers bet the NFL farm to draft a quarterback, the New England Patriots waited to see who would fall to them. The inaction during the NFL draft could end up costing Bill Belichick two or more NFL seasons if Mac Jones does not work out.

Also, by waiting, Belichick could be signing a death warrant for his ability to compete against Tom Brady's current NFL dominance. Teams that wait for quarterbacks to fall often end up wasting the next several years, so the Patriots took a big risk in waiting for Jones to fall to them.

#4 - Jaguars sign Tebow

At face value, signing a low-depth tight end seems like a low-risk move in the NFL. However, if that player is popular enough to steal attention away from the rest of the franchise, there could be a problem.

Tim Tebow's presence could be a distraction, which could lead to a series of events that puts the Jaguars in an even bigger hole than the one they are currently in. For a team with a new head coach and a new rookie quarterback, they need the least amount of distractions as they try to start on the right foot.

#5 - Falcons draft Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts is likely to be a great player for the Falcons. He earned 770 yards in just eight games in his final season in college. However, he is not the player the Falcons needed the most.

If the Falcons had picked a top defensive player like Patrick Surtain II, their last-ranked defense against the pass could have instantly jumped ten spots.

Kyle Pitts

Instead, the Falcons are hoping that their already stacked offense can outshoot every opponent in 2021. It is quite risky not to address the weakest part of the team with the fourth overall pick and expect to have a big turnaround after a 4-12 season.