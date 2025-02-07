5 biggest snubs in NFL Honors 2025 ft. Lamar Jackson

The NFL Honors 2025 saw the best and the brightest footballer rewarded for their performances in the regular season. The gala came ahead of Super Bowl 59, as is customary, and it saw some high-profile winners. But where there are victors, there must be losers too.

The excellence of professional football is such that one can always make the case that there was a person more worthy who could have won the award ahead of the eventual winner. Here are five of the biggest people who could feel unlucky not to get the honor.

Top NFL Honors 2025 snubs

#5 - Coach OTY - Dan Quinn

Kevin O'Connell won the Coach of the Year award after leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record. It came after his presumptive starting quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, went down injured in preseason and the Minnesota head coach ensured that the franchise got the best out of journeyman Sam Darnold.

However, one could argue that Dan Quinn was even better. The Commanders were not supposed to be in conversation for the playoffs with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. They did not have someone like Justin Jefferson on offense. Yet, Washington went to the NFC Championship for the first time in three decades this year. That was a couple of steps more than the Vikings, who were eliminated in the Wild Card round.

#4 - DPOY - T.J. Watt

T.J. Watt keeps having mammoth seasons but somehow keeps missing the Defensive Player of the Year award. This year's award went to to Patrick Surtain, and one could understand the voters' reasoning. The Broncos were in the playoffs for the first time since they last won the Super Bowl and the defense led the league in EPA/play.

Patrick Surtain was one of the key cogs in that defense. He was a First Team All-Pro selection and he finished with 45 tackles, 11 passes defended and four interceptions. T.J. Watt finished with 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, the latter leading the league. While the Denver star was a deserving winner, one could also leave with the feeling that the NFL Honors 2025 snubbed the Pittsburgh machine because his consistency has numbed us to his greatness.

#3 - OPOY - Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase won the triple crown this year. The last time someone bagged it was back in 2021 when Cooper Kupp achieved it. The Rams' wide receiver won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award that season, went to the Super Bowl, and got the championship MVP.

The Bengals did not even make the playoffs, so this award was the only thing that could have made it up for him. But the NFL Honors 2025 saw the gong go to Saquon Barkley, who had more than 2,000 rushing yards. One could hardly begrudge the running back for his achievements but it still felt wrong to see a season like the one the Bengals' wideout had go unrecognized.

#2 - CPOTY - Sam Darnold

Joe Burrow won the Comeback Player of the Year award. He won it on the basis of having the most passing yards and touchdowns and he was coming back from a wrist injury that ended his 2024 season prematurely. However, the Bengals finished with a 9-8 record and did not make the postseason.

On the other hand, Sam Darnold has bounced around teams and never established himself before this year. He was not supposed to be the starter but took the opportunity after J.J. McCarthy went down injured in the preseason. He led Minnesota to a 14-3 record, which was just one game away from the best record in the league. One could argue that the NFL Honors 2025 did a disservice for not recognizing his achievements with the Vikings.

#1 - MVP - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson finished the regular season with 4,172 passing yards, 915 rushing yards, 45 combined touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. Josh Allen had 3,731 yards through the year, 531 yards through the ground, 40 total touchdowns, and 6 picks. The Ravens player led in every category. Since the award considered only the regular season, it bears repeating that Baltimore defeated Buffalo there too.

Lamar Jackson was the reigning MVP and it felt as if he was passed over in the NFL Honors 2025. His record was better in every category compared to last year. It felt like the biggest snub of the season.

