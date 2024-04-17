5 biggest surprises from Peter Schrager's 2024 NFL Mock Draft

With the draft day fast approaching, “Good Morning Football” co-host Peter Schrager had his first NFL mock draft for 2024. While some of his predictions will likely happen, he had some surprises on his list.

While Schrager had some teams trading up, it’s not the franchises most draft experts predict. Likewise, he had one team selecting a player even if better prospects are still on the board.

Surprises from Peter Schrager’s 2024 NFL mock draft

With the draft roughly a week away, it’s uncertain if Schrager will publish an updated version. However, as draft day nears, these are the days when trading picks could begin to become public. Until that happens, Schrager’s NFL mock draft provides some suspense because of these predictions.

5) The 49ers make a surprising pick at No. 31

The San Francisco 49ers will stay among the National Football Conference’s top contenders thanks to an offensive core featuring Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. However, the uncertainty regarding Brandon Aiyuk’s future should make them consider drafting a wide receiver in the first round.

However, Schrager had San Francisco choosing Georgia’s Ladd McConkey over Keon Coleman and Troy Franklin. As Schrager wrote on April 16:

“I’ve spoken to a lot of people over the past few months, and I’m not sure there is a single prospect who’s as universally liked and respected as Ladd.”

Still, Franklin and Coleman can be argued to be the better choice than McConkey, especially when dissecting their college football stats.

4) Colts trade up with Bears for Malik Nabers

The Indianapolis Colts have a decent receiving corps featuring Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. However, with their division rivals being aggressive in free agency, they must add more firepower on offense to remain competitive.

As Schrager speculated on his NFL mock draft, general manager Chris Ballard will do so by trading their 15th overall pick and a future second-rounder for the Chicago Bears’ 2024 ninth-overall selection. That potential trade will allow the Colts to select Malik Nabers, who had 1,569 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season at LSU.

3) Broncos won’t draft a quarterback in the first round

As some NFL mock draft creators have predicted, the Denver Broncos could trade up to select one of the top quarterback prospects, filling the void left by Russell Wilson. Some draft experts see Denver trading down to get a second-tier QB prospect like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. while getting additional picks.

However, Schrager sees the Broncos staying put at No. 12, drafting edge rusher Laiatu Latu. It makes sense because Denver finished ninth-worst in sacks (42) last season. But if the Broncos will follow this approach, they won’t be on the clock again until the third round.

2) Giants trade up for J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy’s draft stock steadily rose since Michigan’s pro day, leading to some NFL teams scheduling a private workout with the national champion quarterback. But in Schrager’s NFL mock draft, the New York Giants emerged as the Arizona Cardinals’ potential trade partner for the fourth-overall pick.

Schrager proposes that New York’s NFC team move up two spots in the draft board by offering their 2024 first-round pick (No. 6 overall), 2024 third-round pick (No. 70), and 2025 second-round pick. If this transaction comes true, it signifies a vote of no confidence for Daniel Jones, whose four-year, $160 million contract has an opt-out after 2024.

1) Vikings addresses two positions of need by staying put

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines when they traded for the Houston Texans’ 2024 first-round pick. Having two spots in Round 1 gives them enough ammunition to trade up and get a quarterback who could potentially be better than Kirk Cousins.

But as Schrager predicted in his NFL mock draft, the Vikings will use both picks and not make an additional trade. They will use their 11th overall pick for former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold. It’s a wise choice, considering Minnesota finished 24th in passing yards allowed per game (234.5) last season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota will take Nix with the 23rd pick, coinciding with other mock drafts’ predictions. Nix’s accuracy and intelligent processing of what’s happening in every snap could make him succeed in Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

