5 bold predictions for Super Bowl LIX between Chiefs and Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles emerged from the primordial muck to face each other in Super Bowl LIX. It will be a rematch of epic proportions, with both franchises beating out 15 other teams at the same time to create the mathematically unlikely possibility.

However, while both teams have had years to remember, only one can emerge victorious. The path through the final 60 minutes will be full of surprises. Here are five such bold predictions for what those could be.

Bold predictions for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LIX matchup

#5 - Quinyon Mitchell intercepts Patrick Mahomes early

Quinyon Mitchell at Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The potential Defensive Rookie of the Year is composed and hungry to go one-for-one on Super Bowl wins in his NFL career. As such, early on, he will intercept Mahomes, returning the ball to set up deep in Kansas City territory. Eagles fans will be electric.

#4 - Saquon Barkley rushes for under 110 yards

Saquon Barkley at NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Saquon Barkley will be playing in his first Super Bowl. After experiencing the awkward two-week break from the NFC Championship to the Super Bowl, Barkley will hit fourth gear but not fifth gear. He might even find himself stuck in third gear. Either way, he won't be able to deliver an eye-popping number, but he won't completely shrink in the moment, either.

#3 - Jalen Hurts' first touchdown comes on a tush push and Eagles will lead 7-0

Jalen Hurts at NFC Championship Game: Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The game's first touchdown will come on a tush push, courtesy of Jalen Hurts. It is the team's staple move and they won't hesitate to use it, even if it's first and goal from the one-yard line. Hurts scored 14 touchdowns on the ground per Pro Football Reference, and a large portion of them were via the tush push. The pattern will continue into the final game of the season.

#2 - Travis Kelce earns at least 75 yards and one touchdown

Travis Kelce at AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

This might be the final game of Travis Kelce's career, but he won't walk off into the sunset without making a mark on the game. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end will link up with Mahomes to score one more time. Whether it is the back-breaker or a score tucked into the middle, Kelce will score at least one more time in his NFL career.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes wins third consecutive Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes at AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

It has never been done before. By Monday, the uncharted territory will be charted as Patrick Mahomes will have hoisted his third Lombardi in three seasons. It won't be the prettiest game of his career, but the Chiefs will be able to exploit the Eagles players who haven't been in The Big Game before to create a margin for victory.

