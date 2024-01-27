5 celebs you didn't know were Chiefs fans feat. Brad Pitt, Taylor Swift, and more

The Kansas City Chiefs are among the most successful NFL franchises in the 21st century. The Chiefs are postseason regulars, enjoying a historic run of dominance in the AFC Conference under the tutelage of Andy Reid.

Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that Patrick Mahomes and company have many famous fans. This article will examine five high-profile celebrities who hardly miss a Kansas City Chiefs game. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

High-profile celebrities who are Chiefs fans

These are five famous people who support the reigning Super Bowl champions.

1. Brad Pitt

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt has always been vocal about his love for the Kansas City Chiefs. The box office veteran was raised in Springfield, Missouri, a town southeast of Kansas City. Furthermore, Pitt went to college at the University of Missouri.

Brad Pitt was given a Kansas City Chiefs hat at the 2021 SAG Awards. Pitt rocked the hat with glee and snapped selfies with an adoring crowd at the event.

2. Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd grew up in Kansas City, and the Ant-Man actor has remained loyal to his childhood franchise. Rudd was particularly vocal in the lead-up to the 2023 Super Bowl game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thankfully for Rudd and the Chiefs Kingdom, Kansas City came out victorious. Speaking on the victory, Paul Rudd said:

"I can't believe it. It was such a great game, and, wow, it all feels so overwhelming and incredible."

3. Jason Sudeikis

If you've watched the hit TV show, Ted Lasso, you wouldn't be surprised that Jason Sudeikis adores his Kansas City Chiefs. Sudeikis grew up near Kansas City and has only supported one NFL franchise all his life.

Expand Tweet

Sudeikis loves the Chiefs, and their players also love him. Kansas City superstar tight end Travis Kelce once told People Magzine:

"Jason Sudeikis is one of my favorites. He and his family always pop in for a game here and there."

4. Heidi Gardner

Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner is a lifelong fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. The entertainer is from Kansas City, and she is a regular at Arrowhead Stadium when her busy schedule permits.

Gardner wrote an emotional Instagram caption following the Chiefs making it to the 2023 Super Bowl to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The SNL icon wrote:

“I have waited for this day to come my whole life. You have brought me so much joy. It has been so fun to watch you play on Sundays. Watching you has brought me closer to my family and friends."

Expand Tweet

5. Taylor Swift

Perhaps the newest fan on our list, multiple Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift is a fan of the reigning Super Bowl champions. Swift began her fandom in the 2023 regular season, thanks to her relationship with Travis Kelce.

The pop megastar has been regularly spotted at Chiefs' games cheering on Travis and his teammates. She punctuates her fandom by rocking numerous bespoke Kansas City Chiefs outfits.