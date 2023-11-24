Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis on Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce: "She's Kansas City's adopted daughter"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have another well-wisher. With their relationship going viral for weeks, many from the entertainment industry have chimed in to share their views. Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, who recently spoke about the Blank Space singer, ended up sharing his views about her relationship and Kansas City.

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter, Sudeikis thanked Swift, even praising her iconic Eras Tour. Of course, the veteran actor also had to speak about her budding romance with Travis Kelce.

A relationship with Kelce also warrants a relationship with Kansas City.

“I was thankful to Taylor, just hanging out, coming to do two nights of shows here. All my friends, people with kids, people without kids, just had a blast. And she was like, ‘Oh, it was an amazing run,'" Sudeikis said.

“Little did I know, just a few months later, she’d be our [city’s] adopted daughter. I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out here more, I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out with Travis. He’s a good egg".

Of course, Sudeikis isn't the only Hollywood star or celebrity to reach out and speak about TS and Travis Kelce's relationship.

NFL commisioner Roger Goodell on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

It's impossible to miss the impact Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is having. From increased merchandise sales to followers, the entire world is waiting to see how the new relationship plays out.

Roger Goodell (via TMZ), ended up sharing his thoughts on the same:

"They're happy, they seem to be enjoying their relationship. That's great in and of itself."

Taylor Swfit cheering for Travis at the Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs game

The commisioner couldn't overlook the impact, referring to Swift as an unbelievable artist:

"It has connected more fans of Taylor's and more fans of the NFL. And, in some ways, to see that they have a connection, now they have a connection to our game and to Taylor. She's an unbelievable artist. Obviously, Travis is an unbelievable player. I think it's great for the league to have that kind of attention, so we welcome it."

Owing to her immense popularity, Taylor Swift's fans (Swifties) have also taken an interest in Travis Kelce and his team. From charting his song 'Fairytale of Philadelphia' on No. 1 on iTunes, the fanbase has taken to defending the tight end when need be.