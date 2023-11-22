Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift fans have already formed a special relationship. With Swift and Kelce going public with their relationship a few weeks ago, Swifties have left no stone unturned to support their favorite singer. This includes Kelce's achievements and milestones, which are just as important to their fans.

In a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the NFL stars thanked Swifties for catapulting their song to No. 1 on on iTunes. Recording a Christmas song, the Kelce Brothers came together to collaborate on the Philadelphia Eagles' yearly Christmas album. This is another step by the team to give back to the community through charity.

With some help from Taylor Swift's Swifties, their song "Fairytale of Philadelphia" quickly rose in the charts. Furthermore, it's also one of the top-selling songs of the week, joining the likes of Jungkook's "Standing Next to You" and Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Making their first-ever appearance on the Billboard charts, they also ranked second on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart. Of course, Jason and Travis Kelce had to thank Swifties for helping them achieve this.

"We owe big thanks to one group in particular, besdies the 92% and that's the Swifties, cause the Swiftiee came out," Jason said. "I sent out one tweet when it got to eight and I got like 85 tweets from Swifties across the world saying, "Oh you think eight's good? We're taking this to No. 1. It's a powerful group. It's a powerful group of people."

Expand Tweet

Thanking Taylor Swift, Travis added:

"Thanks, Taylor. Appreciate you and thank you to the Swifties. Thank you."

Expand Tweet

Support floods in for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship

Like the Swifties, other well-wishers are hyped for the NFL's new power couple. This includes a few teammates, their parents and fans, who often share their opinions on the matter.

During a recent episode of the "4th & 1" show, retired QB Cam Newton spoke about the same, giving the Kansas City Chiefs tight end some straightforward advice:

“Boy they in their honeymoon stage forsho. That's why we appreciate Travis Kelce, right? Tha mo***r f***er doing something right boy. You got Taylor Swift. Dun dun dun dun dun. Don't f**k this up. Don't f**k this, Travis.”

On another end, Cara Delevingne also expressed her support at the Las Vegas Grand Prix:

"I’m so, so happy for her. There’s definitely something very different about them. I’m always rooting for my girl."

While Swift and Travis Kelce continue to keep their relationship relatively private, they haven't shied away from making public appearances together. With the Eras Tour going on simultaneously with the NFL 2023 season, one can expect future appearances over the next few months.