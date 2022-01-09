5 most controversial NFL players of all-time 

Many players in the NFL have been considered controversial because of their off-field demeanors. While that has led to many players' NFL careers being cut short, which we have discussed before, we take a look at those players who managed to keep playing in the NFL despite numerous controversial moments, or for whom controversies seemingly engulfed them after their NFL careers.

Some might say that the following players' on-field accomplishments should be considered on their own merits. While others could argue that the players' controversial off-field behavior ought to have been more severely reprimanded by the league. Whatever your take may be, we list five of the most controversial NFL players of all time.

NFL players with controversial careers

#5 - Antonio Brown

Memphis Grizzlies v Brooklyn Nets

Antonio Brown was recently cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his latest actions proved too much for the organization when he removed his playing gear and left mid-game against the New York Jets.

The wide receiver also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers while enjoying short stints with the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots. His time with the Buccaneers saw him win a Super Bowl. He has made it to the Pro Bowl seven times and was the receiving yards leader in 2014 and 2017.

USA TODAY @USATODAY

usatoday.com/story/sports/n… Antonio Brown and his lengthy history of controversy. Antonio Brown and his lengthy history of controversy.usatoday.com/story/sports/n…

Off the field, his controversial lifestyle has garnered significant attention, even resulting in brushes with the law. He once threw furniture out of his 14th storey flat, injuring a minor. He was fined for overspeeding in 2019. He settled a sexual misconduct case with his former trainer in 2019. He has had numerous domestic incidents and was charged with battering a truck driver.

He was also suspended from the league this season after it emerged that he had forged a vaccination certificate.

#4 - Lawrence Taylor

Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants

Lawrence Taylor is arguably the greatest defender to ever play in the NFL. His 1986 MVP award remains the last ever given to a defender. The former New York Giants linebacker won two Super Bowls and made it to 10 straight Pro Bowls from 1981 to 1990. He was the NFL sacks leader in 1986 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1999.

JESSE (With No “i”) @Mr4thAndLong Wen Lawrence Taylor is long gone will we Remember him as A) The Most Feared Linebacker of his time (HOF) or B) A Drug Addicted Sex Offender? Wen Lawrence Taylor is long gone will we Remember him as A) The Most Feared Linebacker of his time (HOF) or B) A Drug Addicted Sex Offender?

But many of his accomplishments were darkened by the shadows of various controversial decisions he made off the field. Even during his playing days, Lawrence was embroiled in controversy, once being suspended by the league for drug abuse back in 1988.

After retiring, Lawrence was thrice arrested on drug-related charges and in 2010 was convicted of having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by David Nyland