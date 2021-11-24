Fantasy Turkey Trot: 5 must-have DFS players for the Thanksgiving slate

DFS on Thanksgiving is a fantasy dream. Food plus football plus casual DFS plays make the holidays taste a bit better, especially if that one uncle in every family insists on bringing politics to the table. Non-fantasy pro tip: try to tie late-stage capitalism to how Jerry Jones is running the Dallas Cowboys into your Thanksgiving debate.

For football fans, the three-game slate offers some interesting matchups and potentially high-scoring games.

Thanksgiving Day Slate: 5 DFS players every fantasy manager should have on their roster

#1 - QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott and Josh Allen are bounceback candidates after a putrid Week 11. But Prescott played especially horribly and should bounce back against a Las Vegas Raiders team free-falling in the standings. The Raiders defense has also given up 30+ points in back-to-back games to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.

DFS players should pay up for Dak Prescott and look for a fantasy feast from the Cowboys QB.

Dallas Cowboys Network @TheCowboysNet QB Dak Prescott following teams loss to Chiefs: Never discouraged, but pissed off… This is a resilient team that is going to continue to fight and get better, I can promise you that. ✭ #dallascowboys QB Dak Prescott following teams loss to Chiefs: Never discouraged, but pissed off… This is a resilient team that is going to continue to fight and get better, I can promise you that. ✭ #dallascowboys https://t.co/Q1OEHQnvsx

#2 - RB Tony Jones Jr., New Orleans Saints

As per Tuesday’s NFL injury reports, both Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II did not practice with only two days until their next game against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills do have a tough defense, but they just came off a game where RB Jonathan Taylor ran roughshod all over them. Taking Jones here is merely a play on opportunities and a cheap DFS price ($4,000 DraftKings | $4,800 FanDuel). He’ll surely be a cheap and popular DFS play, but if he goes off, your fantasy team is still keeping up with traffic.

Take Tony Jones Jr. at the cheap price point and spend the extra money paying up at other positions.

Field Yates @FieldYates Based off today's injury report, it seems like the Saints' O could be without RB Alvin Kamara, RB Mark Ingram & All Pro RT Ryan Ramczyk. Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead is also a question mark.



This on top of already being without Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas and Adam Trautman. Based off today's injury report, it seems like the Saints' O could be without RB Alvin Kamara, RB Mark Ingram & All Pro RT Ryan Ramczyk. Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead is also a question mark.This on top of already being without Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas and Adam Trautman.

#3 - RB D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

The Lions' second-year running back has been on a two-game tear, running for 266 total yards in that span. The Lions are leaning more on Swift as their QB position is in flux, with Jared Goff uncertain to play this Thursday. Regardless, whoever suits up under center should lean on D’Andre Swift as he is their most talented and most fantasy relevant player. The Chicago Bears themselves are going through changes as rumors persist that head coach Matt Nagy may coach his last game this Thursday.

Look for the Lions to get their first win of the season behind D’Andre Swift. DFS players should not hesitate to roster him on Turkey Day.

#4 - WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

The good news is that CeeDee Lamb looks to be on track to pass concussion protocols to play this Thursday. The better news is that he would be the number one target for Dak Prescott against the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense. Don't think twice and roster Lamb on your DFS team and stack him with Prescott for good measure.

In fact, Lamb and WR Michael Gallup make for a sneaky game stack with Dak Prescott.

#5 - WR Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills

Number 5 on our list is a deep sleeper — well, as deep as you can go on a three-game DFS slate. Gabriel Davis only saw two targets last week in the Bills’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but the second-year receiver makes the most of his targets as he’s averaging 17 yards per catch. With the Bills falling fast in the playoff standings, they will be desperate and need to change things up.

At his cheap price and potentially low ownership for the Turkey Day slate, Gabriel Davis is a great DFS sleeper pick.

