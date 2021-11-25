Fantasy Football: 5 DFS Stacks for Week 12

NFL DFS stacks are absolutely not a difference maker, but they do help set your lineup apart if a low ownership stack smashes for that week. Quarterback + Wide Receiver or Tight End are the usual stacks, but you could make a unique one with Quarterback + Running back — just make sure your running back is a pass-catching every down back or your DFS team would not benefit from any stacked points between the quarterback checking the ball off to the running back.

For DFS Week 12, we look at two of the projected higher scoring games in the main slate on Sunday (Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers) with some other valuable plays in other matchups.

NFL Fantasy DFS Stacks for Week 12

#1 - QB Teddy Bridgewater + WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

This AFC South matchup should be a high-scoring affair. Justin Herbert and the explosive Chargers offense command high DFS prices, but there is value in taking the cheaper Bridgewater and Jeudy combo. Jeudy’s breakout year was muted by his injury and poor quarterback play, but against the Chargers, he could have a breakout game. His target volume and snap percentage are good and trending in the right direction.

For DFS purposes, Bridgewater and Jeudy make for a good sleeper stack this Sunday.

#2 - QB Carson Wentz + WR Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts

Running back Jonathan Taylor is making a case for MVP, but as defenses key in to stop him, this should lead to more opportunities for the passing game. This week’s matchup for the Colts against the Buccaneers should allow Carson Wentz and Michael Pittman to rack up fantasy points. Tampa Bay have a formidable run defense (so did the Buffalo Bills entering Week 11, but we digress), and their passing defense is beatable.

This Sunday, the Colts duo are a cheap, valuable option for those DFS players who don’t want to take the more expensive and multiple options of the Buccaneers stack.

#3 - QB Jimmy Garoppolo + WR Deebo Samuel or WR Brandon Aiyuk or TE George Kittle San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers offense is trending in the right direction. Against the Minnesota Vikings this week, Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel should find some success through the air. The Vikings' pass defense this season ranks low in the league in terms of passing yards per attempt given up and average depth of target. Samuel saw more work as a rushing option in Week 11, but look for him to get back on track in the passing game.

San Francisco’s top three receiving options are all finally healthy, so taking Jimmy G for DFS and stacking him with either Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, or George Kittle are valuable options this week.

